Local authorities report recent arrests: Nov. 16 - 20

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guility.

NOVEMBER 16, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Paul Bergeron, 40, Houma. Possession w/intent to distribute valium (diazepam) (felony), Heroin, LSD, methamphetamine (felony), drug paraphernalia (misd.), illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (felony).

Jamie Morvant, 43, Chackbay. Contempt of court, Domestic abuse battery (misd).

Brittany Trahan, 23, Bourg. Possession of marijuana (1st) (misd). Fugitive. Contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 17, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latoya Davis, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2cts).

Trey Hebert, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Austin Jackson, 20, New Iberia. Contempt of court.

Ellen LeBouef, 35, Montegut. Contempt of court.

Isaiah Terrebonne, 26, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2cts).

Brenta Tillman, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Tyrone Williams, 46, Thibodaux. Theft (felony).

Louisiana State Police

Justin Guidry, 33, Galliano. Careless operation. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (felony). No DL on person. Expired or cancelled license plate. Contempt of court (2cts).

Latisha Price, 36, Raceland. Contempt of court (7 cts).

NOVEMBER 18, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Corey Friloux, 33, Bourg. Contempt of court (2 ct).

Lynn Guidry, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kevin Leboeuf, 32, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Justin Ward, 36, Paradise. Issuing worthless checks.

Freddie Luther, 49, Raceland. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Thibodaux Police Department

Javell Clark, 19, Napoleonville. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Shyeata Smith, 27, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles with force/ violence.

NOVEMBER 19, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wallace Bradley, 43, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Saundra Charpentier, 62, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Yuanta Joseph, 25, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Jeffery Lofton, 52, Thibodaux. Enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Rebecca Martin, 40, Cut Off. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Vendell Smith, 36, Napoleonville. Contempt of court; violation of probation/ parole.

Justin Theriot, 28, Golden Meadow. Perpetration or attempted perpetration of certain crimes of violence victim 65 years or older; theft (2 cts).

Nathan Verdin, 31, Bourg. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Darrius Williams, 24, Schriever. Contempt of court.

Reed Wood, 43, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Todd Hartman, 46, Houma. Violation of protective orders.

Louisiana State Police

Marcus Boutain, 43, Thibodaux. Licensee must give notice of change of address; violation of stop sign; operating a vehicle with suspended license; DWI (2nd); driving on roadway laned for traffic; reckless operation; flight from an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; illegal window tint; speeding.

Lockport Police Department

Karla Caraway, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 20, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mary Allen, 22, Raceland. Contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property (2 cts); distribution of methamphetamine.

Andrew Daigle, 28, Thibodaux. Theft.

Kory Gilfour, 29, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Donna Himel, 37, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Arrondrick Shelby, 18, Raceland. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Brenden Bouzigard, 25, Golden Meadow. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation; possession of marijuana.