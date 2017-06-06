Local authorities report recent arrests: May 31 - June 4

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presume innocent until proved guilty.

MAY 31, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell Carrere, 30, Houma. Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited; Possession with intent to distribute suboxone.

Lawrence Clemons, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Amber Cook, 33, Berwick. Cruelty to juveniles; improper supervision of minor by parent/ legal custodian.

Rebecca Roberts, 42, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Tyron Henry, 21, Houma. Expired or cancelled license plate; expired motor vehicle inspection; possession of mdma; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Louisiana State Police

Kristina Verdin, 28, Larose. Violation of probation/ parole.

JUNE 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amy Adams, 34, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Kemitra Banks, 40, Thibodaux. Theft.

Robert Barker, 65, Lockport. Filing or maintaining false public records; forgery (2 cts);

Katie Billiot, 29, Houma. Distribution of suboxone; taking contraband to/ from penal institutions.

Deven Cox, 22, Westwego. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Michael Delatte, 60, Thibodaux. Theft.

Lance Folse, 40, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Demario Jarvis, 29, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jill Leblanc, 41, Lake Charles. Contempt of court.

Dale Neil, 35, Montegut. Revocation of parole/ probation for violation condition.

Mark O’Brien, 42, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery.

Warren Vedros, 59, Lockport. Theft; filing or maintaining false public records (3 cts); forgery; malfeasance in office (3 cts).

Iniquaite Walker, 23, Gibson. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Mark Washington, 47, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Adam Cantrelle, 57, Lockport. Simple assault.

Tyronne Cheramie, 45, Golden Meadow. Simple criminal damage to property.

Candice McWilliams, 32, Larose. False personation of a peace office; telephone communication, improper langueange, harassment.

Francisco Perez, 39, Thibodaux. Cruelty to juveniles.

Hilda Perez, 43, Thibodaux. Cruelty to juveniles.

Gary Wagner, 34, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer (2 cts); failure to yield when entering hwy from private drive; contempt of court (3 cts); display of temporary registration license plates.

Thibodaux Police Department

Shavon Winston, 36, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute klonopin; contempt of court.

Tabitha Arceneaux, 30, Bayou Blue. Possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; violation of probation/ parole.

Brianne Dominique, 33, Houma. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; distribution of methamphetamine.

Jayce Leblanc, 37, Thibodaux. Distribution of methamphetamine.

JUNE 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Corey Benoit, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Ashley Chiasson, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive.

Blair Daigle, 34, Galliano. Fugitive.

Ronnie Delaune, 43, Larose. Violation of protective orders (2 cts).

David Jones, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Desean Sylvester, 22, Raceland. Violation of stop sign; driver must be licensed; registration certificates; aggravated flight from an officer.

Trent Williams, 22, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts); fugitive.

Henry Pitre, 51, Houma. Theft

Thibodaux Police Department

Kristen Duplechien, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

JUNE 3, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Harvey Allen, 38, Larose. Possession of cocaine; contempt of court (4 cts); resisting an officer; bicycles, front and rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise.

Christion Baker, 22, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Michael Bourg, 28, Larose. Contempt of court (2 cts); domestic abuse battery with child endangerment..

Jordan Brooks, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Marshall Cooks, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive.

Nathan Thomassie, 38, Houma. Violation of protective orders; domestic abuse battery.

Candice Carrere, 29, Houma. Contempt of court.

Carl Lewis, 45, New Iberia. Fugitive (2 cts).

Zachery Poindexter, 21, Raceland. Armed robbery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brandon Percle, 32, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana; possession of fentanyl; display of temporary registration license plates.

Jerry Prejean, 42, Thibodaux. Issuing worthless checks.

Corey Thomas, 23, Thibodaux. Simple battery; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of a weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance.

Anese Banks, 24, Napoleonville. Possession of marijuana (1st); fugitive.

Devon Jupiter, 29, Napoleonville. Resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; no seat belts.

Jeffery Ricard, 50, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; violation of protective orders; violation of probation/ parole; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

James Reagan, 31, Larose. DWI (1st); speeding.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Amber Webb, 32, Golden Meadow. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles (2 cts); theft.

JUNE 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Damion Daggs, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Johnathon Dantin, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Christopher Ledet, 37, Bourg. Fugitive.

Kemoyne Matthews, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Toby Tabor, 44, Thibodaux. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thibodaux Police Department

Rachael Barbo, 40, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Terry Goudy, 27, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2 cts); resisting an officer.

Frincisco Hernandez, 26, Napoleonville. No seat belt; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Jose Hernandez, 36, Napoleonville. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no seat belt.

Louisiana State Police

Chad Lee, 31, Lockport. Vehicular homicide, driving under the influence.