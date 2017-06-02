Local authorities report recent arrests: May 29 - 31

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted on, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

MAY 29, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Kristina Serpas, 32, Grand Isle. Jefferson Parish attachment.

Dennis Borja, 31, Grand Isle. Jefferson Parish attachment (3 cts).

Burnett Tappel, 52, New Orleans. Suspended drivers license; no motor vehicle inspection; failure to carry registration.

Matthew Bihm, 27, Maurepas. Speeding; suspended drivers license; expired inspection sticker.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Star Centrelle, 32, Larose. Contempt of court (3 cts); possession of marijuana.

Joshua Stewart, 26, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

James Watson, 42, Shreveport. Self mutilation by a prisoner; possession of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana.

Jason Orgeron, 35, Cut Off. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

MAY 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Devin Billiot, 24, Houma. Possession of methamphetamine.

Joseph Billiot, 51, Golden Meadow. Possession of methamphetamine; simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Jason Brown, 37, Simmesport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Carl Chapman, 47, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Harry Cheramie, 28, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Donovan Coleman, 22, Thibodaux. Impeding the flow of traffic; resisting an officer.

Donald Davis, 65, Raceland. Enter/ remain after being forbidden; theft.

Thomas Guidroz, 21, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Dwayne Jackson, 48, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Amy Jones, 52, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Henry Pitre, 51, Houma. Theft.

Brandon Porter, 28, Houma. Contempt of court.

Thad Rodrigue, 27, Raceland. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Givante Royal, 27, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Lupe Valdiviez, 58, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Teia Allen, 20, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Ryan Carlos, 25, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; contempt of court (2 cts); distribution of xanax; possession of heroin; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

MAY 31, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Breaux, 37, Paradis. Fugitive (3 cts); contempt of court.

Darrell Casmier, 24, New Orleans. Contempt of court.

Jadelin Cheramie, 17, Raceland. Armed robbery.

Janie Cheramie, 34, Cut Off. Fugitive.

Codey Dupre, 20, Houma. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

Darcellie Guidry, 41, Montegut. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of crack cocaine.

Justin Housend, 25, Raceland. Armed robbery.

Earl Kenny, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Nicholas Matherne, 28, Montegut. Fugitive (2 cts).

Chad Pellefrin, 40, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Mark Phillips, 51, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

Edward Schertler, 41, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (11 cts).

Jerry Winston, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Lockport Police Department

Lance Folse, 40, Lockport. Aggravated criminal damage to property.