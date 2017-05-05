Local authorities report recent arrests: May 1, 2

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

MAY 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Angelle Andras, 29, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Dillion Delcambre, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Lynn Guidry, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Joshua Matherne, 23, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Michel Bryant, 44, AZ. Theft of goods; contempt of court.

Jiavante Davis, 22, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); armed robbery.

Adam Ward, 33, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Thibodaux Police Department

Patrick Carter, 39, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple assault; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery.

Joel Chiasson, 35, Thibodaux. Expired motor vehicle inspection; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Allen Oubre, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Tony Reulet, 41, Vacherie. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Curtis Pellegrin, 58, Houma. DWI (1st); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; turning movements and required signals.

MAY 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

James Arcement, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (6 cts); fugitive.

Dom Autin, 50, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Rena Bergeron, 37, Galliano. Theft of goods; simple assault.

Lance Carter, 32, Thibodaux. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; violation of stop sign.

Harold Cleveland, 37, Houma. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Michael Everett, 47, Mandeville. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Stacy Porche, 32, Thibodaux. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

CameronSands, 26, Galliano. Disturbing the peace.

Kelby Tabor, 40, Kramer. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Edward Davis, 48, Thibodaux. Forgery; resisting an officer.

Glenn Johnson, 50, Thibodaux. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Amy Jones, 52, Larose. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Derek Catalanotto, 35, Larose. Careless operation; DWI (3rd).

Horace Chauvin, 37, Larose. General speed law; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Meg Duet, 24, Larose. Fugitive.

Octave Hebert, 49, Grand Isle. Simple battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Addy Lebouef, 29, Larose. Theft; illegal possession of stolen things.

Andrea Rios, 28, Golden Meadow. Illegal possession of stolen things; theft.

Deja Smith, 19, Thibodaux. Distribution of marijuana; taking contraband to/from penal institutions.

Thibodaux Police Department

Bradley Barker, 23, Gray. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Graylin Williams, 34, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of hydrocodone.