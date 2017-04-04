Local authorities report recent arrests: March 29 - April 2

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

MARCH 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Karen Dean, 27, Houma. Fugitive.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Lenora Conwell, 54, Golden Meadow. Disturbing the peace.

Thibodaux Police Department

Blake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

Lacey Guidry, 23, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

Taylor Landry, 18, Choctaw. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

MARCH 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Brannon, 31, Waggaman. Contempt of court; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute MDMA; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Dylan Breaux, 24, Larose. Unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling.

Yvette Chambers, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Justin Sons, 26, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Zack Thibodaux, 25, Thibodaux. Home invasion.

Todd Tracy, 33, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Tricia Vicknair, 33, Lockport. Possession of amphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Wicher, 30, Larose. Theft of goods.

Albertine Wiggins, 33, Napoleonville. Contempt of court; theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Isaiah Domangue, 36, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Paul Lirette, 24, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts); fugitive.

Grand Isle Police Department

Sherry Weathers, 36, MS. Speeding in school zone; no drivers license.

Chris Palmer, 36, Grand Isle. Lafourche Parish Warrants.

MARCH 31, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tilden Billiot, 48, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Natalie Charpentier, 31, Cut off. Contempt of court.

Christopher Dupre, 40, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Kennith Kramer, 37, Cut Off. Possession of suboxone.

Brian Martin, 50, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole (3 cts); theft of goods.

Chrisopher Palmer, 35, Grand Isle. Contempt of court (5 cts); Fugitive.

Jarred Rhodes, 30, Raceland. Possession of marijuana (2nd); contempt of court; operating a vehicle with suspended license; no license plate.

Priscilla Williams, 45, Houma. Contempt of court.

Claudia Duncan, 34, Galliano. Theft of goods; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hydrocodone.

Thibodaux Police Department

Larry Derouen, 31, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Demetris Richard, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Corey Boudreaux, 42, Lockport. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Jamie Granier, 28, Thibodaux. WI (2nd); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Louisiana State Fire Marshall

James Manley, 37, Simmesport. Fugitive.

April 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Travis Bellanger, 34, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Chad Bruce, 47, Larose. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jacob Terrebonne, 21, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Tyler Dupre, 24, Houma. Contempt of court.

Jesse Matherne, 33, Des Allemands. Possession of valium.

Kyle Massey, 17, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery.

Marc O’Neil, 28, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court.

Chad Savin, 21, Galliano. Simple battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Ryan Clement, 29, Thibodaux. Security required; expired motor vehicle inspection; contempt of court (2 cts); owner to secure registration; operating a vehicle with suspended license.

Lockport Police Department

Brian Curole, 22, Lockport. Simple assault; disturbing the peace.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Elio Rodriguez-Garcia, 34, Baton Rouge. Driver must be licensed; proper equipment required on vehicles; speeding.

Lafourche Parish Council

Marvin Sevier, 26, Raceland. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Louisiana State Police

Harley Talbot, 22, Labadieville. DWI (1st); tail lamps required.

April 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Bort, 35, Houma. Monetary instrument abuse.

Shantell Taylor, 35, Galliano. Contempt of court; Possession of methamphetamine; resisting an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

John Terrio, 50, Raceland. Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Bill Van Matre, 50, Raceland. Resisting an officer; expired drivers license.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jermaine Miles, 23, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (3rd).

Aarin Robertson, 39, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (2nd).

Darinesha Robertson, 22, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (1st); sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Bharat Moonkissoon, 28, DWI (3rd); failure to drive on right side of road.