Local authorities report recent arrests: March 27 - 29

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARCH 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dylan Breaux, 24, Larose. Contempt of court.

Dillon Verdin, 25, Bourg. Fugitive.

Todd Adams, 36, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Joel Barrios, 27, Des Allemands. Violation of probation/ parole (2 cts); contempt of court.

Dylan Breaux, 24, Larose. Contempt of court.

Charles Gregory, 46, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

James Haydel, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Carmee Jones, 34, Houma. Operating a vehicle with suspended license; obstruction of justice; turning movements; fugitive.

Raynell Lewis, 29, Metairie. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation of a pregnant victim with child endangerment; Disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property; simple battery.

Jamie Morvant, 43, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses/ officers.

Saisha Willoughby, 29, Napoleonville. Simple battery to the infirm.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Sam Ybarra, 34, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Patrick Johnson, 54, Napoleonville. Failure to drive on right side of road; DWI (1st).

David Waguespack, 35, Thibodaux. Theft; operating vehicle with suspended license; speeding; forgery; theft of assets of aged/disabled person; contempt of court (3 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Jeron Jupiter, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Anthony Ledet, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Andrea Williams, 33, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; disturbing the peace; enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Saisha Willoughby, 29, Napoleonville. Fugitive (3 cts).

MARCH 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Alonza Bell, 41, Belle Rose. Contempt of court.

Corey Hood, 35. Contempt of court (2cts).

Donavan King, 36, Alexandria. Resisting an officer (Misd). No seat belt (1st. offense). Contempt of court (2cts). Driver must be licensed (2nd or subsequent).

Farrah Ledet, 37, Cut Off. Fugitive.

Michael Lewis,23, Belle Rose. Contempt of court.

Melvin Plant Jr., 36, Houma. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses. Violation of stop sign (No injury).

Kentrell Sanders, 36, Napoleonville. Contempt ofcourt.

Dennis Wainwright Jr., 39, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery (Felony).

Brandon Bonvillain, 27, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

Nicholas Bart, 35, Houma. Domestic abuse battery.

Susan Derouen, 51, Arnauldville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Brittney Dufrene, 29, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Corey Hood, 35, Thibodaux. Simple assault.

Kareem Ingram, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court; simple battery; aggravated assault; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property.

Louisiana State Police

Sparkle Clark, 39, Houma. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Gerrel Talbert, 23, Napoleonville. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Sale/dist./poss. of legend drug w/o prescription or order prohibited (Felony). Poss. of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses (Felony). Poss. of Hydrocodone. Contempt of court. Poss. of cocaine less than 28 grams (Felony). Fugitive.

MARCH 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amy Adams, 34, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Ernest Beard, 69, Pineville. Theft.

Sandra Blanchard, 53, Houma. Disturbing the peace.

Quentin Williams, 34, Thibodaux. Fugitive (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Troy Hunt, 52, Thibodaux. First degree rape; sexual battery.

Arnesto Thomas, 25, Gray. Contempt of court.

Jasmin Williams, 26, Thibodaux. Fugitive (4 cts); contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Timothy Douglas, 38, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Justin Melancon, 27, Houma. DWI (1st); turning movements and required signals.

Brandon Pitre, 31, Thibodaux. DWI (2nd); failure to drive on right side of road.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Selina Billiot, 45, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.





CORRECTION

In the Wednesday, March 29, 2017 edition, it was incorrectly stated that Tessy Guidry, 45, of Larose was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 22 for failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Guidry was in fact placed under arrest for contempt of court.