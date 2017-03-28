Local authorities report recent arrests: March 22 - 26

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

MARCH 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Adams, 42, Lockport. Simple escape; contempt of court (3 cts); simple battery.

Jeremy Gaspard, 41, Golden Meadow. Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (felony).

Tessy Guidry, 41, Larose. Contempt of Court.

Susan Heath, 46, Larose. Fugitive (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Avalon McDonald, 20, Raceland. Simple battery.

MARCH 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Gaspard, 41, Golden Meadow. Failure to register and notify as sex offender.

Michael Gaspard, 36, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Jimmy Jackson, 40, Thibodaux. To create, distribute, or possess with intent ot distribute a counterfeit controlled dangerous substance classified in schedule III; fugitive.

Kemoyne Matthews, 25, Thibodaux. Aggravated second degree battery.

Louis Sass, 37, MS. Fugitive (3 cts).

Justin Sons, 26, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Carl Chapman, 47, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Farrah Ledet, 37, Cut Off. Possession of methamphetamine (2 cts); Possession of heroin.

Gerald Wells, 37, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kevin Woolery, 47, Lockport. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; traffic controls signals; possession of fentanyl; possession of suboxone; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Breiun Folse, 36, Lockport. Revocation of parole for violation of condition.

Grand Isle Police Department

Donald Deshotel, 30, Jennings. Speeding in school zone; suspended drivers license; no insurance.

MARCH 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Devin Heindel, 28, New Orleans. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Joshua Jacobs, 27, Houma. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; contempt of court.

Sam Wells, 43, Ferriday. Simple burglary.

MARCH 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Alex Bonvillian, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; fugitive; resisting an officer.

Betty Langs, 58, Thibodaux. Simple battery.

Tim Milaison, 50, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Michael Ray, 56, Mathews. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Frelan Sampey, 46, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery; possession of marijuana (3rd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Donovan Williams, 24, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with suspended license; headlights required; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Vonnisha Williams, 21, Houma. Fugitive; resisting an officer; misrepresent age to obtain alcohol/ enter bar prohibited.

MARCH 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shelly Morris, 50, MI. Arrest warrant; theft of goods.

Scottie Smith, 19, Larose. Simple burglary (2 cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Shannon Anselmi, 36, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Lockport Police Department

Rusty Credeur, 35, Lockport. Simple burglary of religious building.

Louisiana State Police

Derek Terrebonne, 21, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1st); turning movements and required signals.

Thibodaux Police Department

Chase Clement, 27, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; illegal window tint.

Grand Isle Police Department

Ronald Corley, 28, Grand Isle. Warrants out of Jefferson Parish.