Local authorities report recent arrests: March 20 - April 9

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARCH 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Seely, 34, Houma. Contempt of court.

APRIL 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Rodrigue, 56, Thibodaux. Enter/remain after being forbidden-immovable structure.

Toby Tabor, 43, Thibodaux. Criminal mischief-tampering with property. Resisting an officer (Misd).

Jordan Picou, 24, Raceland. Unauthorized use of “Access Card” as theft (Misd) - 10 counts.

Thibodaux Police Department

James Verret Jr., 50, Houma. Residential Contractor Fraud (Felony). Contempt of court (2 cts).

Edward Clark, 24, Houma. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

Brent Dupre, 21, Houma. Theft of goods (Felony).

Delvin Williams, 28, Thibodaux. Enter/remain after being forbidden-immovable structure.

Louisiana State Police

Seth Dupre, 21, Bayou Blue. Prohibited Acts-Schedule II. Possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

APRIL 7, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Amy Adams, 33, Lockport. Issuing worthless checks (Misd) (4 cts).

Rodney Dufrene, 30, Contempt of court (5 cts).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amy Adams, 33, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Travis Bellanger, 34, Galliano. Violation of probation/parole.

Kayla Bias, 25, Thibodaux. Theft (Felony).

Todd Boquet, 52, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Derek Dufrene, 34, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Dru Guidry, 38, Cut Off. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Jasmine Hawkins, 27, Houma. Possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of marijuana 1st. offense (Misd).

Vernell McBride Jr., 20, Houma. Headlights required. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kevin Smith, 55, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Shawn Besson, 43, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Jordan Molaison, 22, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Toby Tabor, 43, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Brent Ford, 58, Thibodaux. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (Felony).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Donald Robicheaux, 39, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

APRIL 8, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Charles Burrell Jr., 44, Houma. Contempt of court.

Shandell Mitchell, 41, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Bao Luu, 23, New Orleans. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Darwin Murcia, 27, Houma. Driver must be licensed. D.W.I. - 1st offense (Bac. 08 to .15) (Misd). Careless operation.

Andrew Percle, 31, Thibodaux. D.W.I. - 4th and subsequent offenses (Bac. 08 to .15) (Felony). Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Marie Braden, 23, Larose. Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

APRIL 9, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Hector Barrios, 63, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (Misd).

Keith Bergeron, 55, Lockport. Poss. of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. D.W.I. - 2nd offense (Bac. 08 to .15) (Misd). Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony). Careless operation.

Barry Chatman, 27, Thibodaux. Fugitive. Contempt of court.

Michael Cheramie Jr., 31, Cut Off. Violation of probation/parole.

Julie Moriarty, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court.

LaQuindin Randle, 20, Larose. Attempt/first degree murder.

Jamica Taylor, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Ronald Tyler Jr., 36, Galveston, TX. Violation of probation/parole. Sexual battery-forcible fondling (Sex offense-registration required). Contempt of court.