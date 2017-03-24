Local authorities report recent arrests: March 19 - 22

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARCH 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mindy Leblanc, 33, Gray. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; prohibited acts, Schedule II.

Deontae Williams, 17, Bayou Blue. Driver must be licensed; turning movements and required signals; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Lockport Police Department

Vinny Verret, 29, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jacob Neil, 23, Houma. Contempt of court.

MARCH 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Satila Boudreaux, 27, Cut Off. Poss. of methamphetamine (less than 28 grams) (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Chad Bruce, 47, Larose. Simple burglary-immovable structure (3cts).

Rickey Cheramie Jr., 27, Larose. Simple burglary-immovable structure (3cts).

Ashley Danos, 33, Houma. Contempt of court (8cts).

Christopher Grant, 27, Larose. Battery of a police officer (Felony). Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony).

Chrissy Luke, 34, Thibodaux. Theft (Felony). Unauthorized use of “Access card” as theft (Felony).

Francisco Perez, 39, Thibodaux. Dialing or using emergency phone system (911) Prohibited: Violations, penalties. Fugitive.

Rashun Reed, 30, Thibodaux. Battery of a police officer (Felony). Battery of a police officer (Misd). Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).

Rodney Reed, 32, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Phillip Roberson Jr., 34, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Crystal Benoit, 34, Larose. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Keith Benoit, 62, Thibodaux. Forgery.

Toby Blanchard, 38, Houma. Contempt of court.

Deven Cox, 22, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Waylon Darsey, 34, Larose. Contempt of court; distribution of methamphetamine.

Dustin Fontenot, 26, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Keith James, 47, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Joshua Roberts, 42, Gray. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited swelling; simple criminal damage to property.

Christopher Seely, 34, Houma. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Michael Converse, 51, Thibodaux. Aggravated cruelty to animals; rabies control, failure to vaccinate; simple cruelty to animals.

Tiffany Mclaurin, 42, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Jonathon Dufrene, 25, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (4th).

John Meads, 42, Thibodaux. Possession of firearm by convicted felon; transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

MARCH 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amy Adams, 34, Lockport. Violation of probation/parole.

Amy Bethancourt, 52, Lockport. Exploration of the infirmed (Felony).

Dontrell Bryant, 49, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

Clayton Duncan, 33, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Danon Fulwiley, 37, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Samuel Grabert, 21, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Shonna Orgeron, 47, Larose. Forgery (Felony) (Attempted)-2 counts.

Fray Rosas, 30, Houma. Contempt of court (2cts).

Jessica Southall, 37, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Jordan Williams, 24, Houma. Contempt of court (4cts).

Jamyren Richard, 17, Raceland. Aggravated second degree battery.

David Bland, 46, Raceland. Disturbing the peace.

Andrew Daigle, 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Shane Leblanc, 47, Larose. Switched plates; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Thibodaux Police Department

Anthony Robinson, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Dillon Fields, 25, Thibodaux. Possession of suboxone; possession of marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession of methamphetamine.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Edward Carter Jr., 48, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Shonna Orgeron, 47, Larose. Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited (Felony)-4 counts. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

MARCH 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Barfield, 26, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kerry Gant, 29, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Jacob Gaudet, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; 2nd degree battery.

Lance Knight, 38, Lockport. Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Henry Mackles, 21, Houma. Contempt of court.

Joseph Thompson, 32, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Steven Walters, 55, Houma. Telephone communications, improper languange, harassment; contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Avalon Mcdonald, 20, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; simple battery.

Chelsi Pitre, 22, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of suboxone; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; resisting an officer.