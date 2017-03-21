Local authorities report recent arrests: March 15 - 19

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

MARCH 15, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Brock Fonseca, 29, Lockport. Simple battery; disturbing the peace.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Ougel, 26, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Chad Ingram, 38, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

MARCH 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Terrence Hadley, 23, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive.

Eric Jones, 39, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Jacob Melancon, 29, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Nadia Payne, 19, New Orleans. Contempt of court.

Calvin Walton, 36, Larose. Theft.

Ernest Watkins, 24, Napoleonville. Fugitive; possession of marijuana.

Zedd Wunstell, 31, Cut Off. Possession of valium; theft; possession of methamphetamine; possession of klonopin.

Louisiana State Police

Jessie King, 35, Galliano. DWI (1st); resisting an officer; expired motor vehicle inspection; careless operation.

Christian Harding, 20, Donaldsonville. Fugitive; no seat belt.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brandy Williams, 33, Thibodaux. Violation of protective orders.

Colin Halbrook, 27, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholls Police Department

Tristen Thomas, 20, Gibson. Extortion.

MARCH 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dwight Blackledge, 57, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Brian Cheramie, 58, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Reyna Gonzalez, 37, Cut Off. Cruelty to juveniles with force or violence.

Nicole Pere, 38, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Latoya Richard, 38, Raceland. Simple burglary.

Brody St. Pierre, 32, Cut Off. Contempt of court (5 cts).

James Newpoer, 26, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Michael Nicholas, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Terry Price, 58, Houma. Operating vehicle with suspended license; turning movements and required signals; DWI (2nd); switched plates.

Thibodaux Police Department

Daytwon Harvey, 19, Gray. No seat belt; enter/ remain after being forbidden.

MARCH 18, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Bourda, 23, Raceland. Urinating in public.

Cody Bourgeois, 31, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; failure to drive on right side of road; DWI (2nd).

Keith Hebert, 49, Chauvin. Fugitive (2 cts).

Lester Lewis, 44, Raceland. Criminal mischief; disturbing the peace; criminal trespass.

Frank Mckenzie, 36, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Benjamin Thibodeaux, 34, Thibodaux. Careless operation.

Mark Thomas, 44, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Robert Fair, 42, Paincourtville. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Clayton Matthews, 26, New Roads. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; general speed law; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jacob Terrebonne, 21, Galliano. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Robert Taylor, 32, Thibodaux. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; DWI (2nd).

Tyler Green, 20, Gonzales. Headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles; possession of marijuana (2nd).

Jere Joseph, 19, Thibodaux. Illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old; possession of marijuana; driver must be licensed; license plate light required; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.

Louisiana State Police

Claudio Bustos, 58, Houma. Speeding; DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Grand Isle Police Department

Rogelio Barrera, 48, Baton Rouge. No drivers license and speeding in posted zone.

MARCH 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jon Baker, 32, Larose. Resisting an officer; simple criminal damage to property.

Blake Bourgeois, 25, Larose. Violation of protective orders.

Troy Woods, 24, Thibodaux. Illegal possession of stolen things; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Louisiana State Police

Colby Parra, 27, Cut Off. DWI (1st); Failure to yield.

Thibodaux Police Department

Amy Leblanc, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Grand Isle Police Department

Jorge Montielm, 29, Houma. Speeding in posted zone; no drivers license.

Timothy Stevens, 26, Grand Isle. Attachment out of Jefferson Parish.