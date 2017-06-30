Local authorities report recent arrests: June 26 - 28

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JUNE 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Chaz Barrilleaux, 24, Lockport. Contempt of court.

D’Antoine Cheatham, 34, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery.

Charles Davis, 56, Houma. Criminal trespass.

Daniel Gonzales, 19, Grand Isle. Violation of probation/ parole.

Kerry Jackson, 22, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Wayne Smith, 53, Houma. Theft; criminal trespass.

Victor Rogers, 48, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine; theft.

Michael Ross, 34, Baton Rouge. Fugitive.

Lockport Police Department

Johnathan Hebert, 28, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Miles Sealy, 20, Cut Off. Monetary instrument abuse.

JUNE 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Alex Bergeron, 28, Houma. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Channon Bourg, 36, Chauvin. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Travarres Butler, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; violation of probation/ parole.

Dustin Chauvin, 27, Chauvin. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Tabitha Dardar, 38, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Johnny Garza, 20, Larose. Contempt of court (5 cts); theft by shoplifting.

Jordie Gonzales, 33, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Charles Gros, 51, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Damien Hebert, 38, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Leticia Loupe, 43, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Jared Nevis, 23, Thibodaux. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Trereante Pharagood, 21, Thibodaux. Vehicle registration expired; illegal possession of stolen things; operating a vehicle with suspended license; switched plates; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; failure to display license plate; aggravated flight from an officer.

Littita Plaisance, 40, Cut Off. Fugitive (2 cts).

Dwan Smith, 31, Labadieville. Contempt of court (7 cts).

Nancy Wisdom, 48, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Clarence Woods, 63, Napoleonville. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; contempt of court (2 cts); DWI (2nd); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.

Scotty Gisclair, 31, Larose. Unlawful presence or contact of a sex offender relative to a former victim; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Lockport Police Department

Chris Ordoyne, 44, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Armando Hernandez, 26, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driver must be licensed; stop lamps and turn signals required.

JUNE 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jacory Adams, 31, Shreveport. Simple escape.

Coty Bruce, 31, Cut Off. 2nd degree battery; simple escape; simple criminal damage to property.

Joni Dobson, 32, Houma. Simple escape.

Kayleigh Folse, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Eric Guidry, 36, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Joseph Hayes, 25, Houma. Contempt of court.

Gordon Jones, 34, Napoleonville. Violation of protective orders (3 cts).

Rhea Jones, 26, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts); theft of goods.

Danielle Matherne, 32, Walker. Contractors, misapplication of payments prohibited.

Shawn Meier, 27, Bourg. Resisting an officer; contempt of court.