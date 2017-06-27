Local authorities report recent arrests: June 22 - 25

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JUNE 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lawrence Batiste, 35, Raceland. Simple kidnapping; home invasion.

Larry Duncan, 50, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jaydon Galliano, 23, Galliano. Obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana (3rd); domestic abuse battery.

Wade Hendrix, 53, Cut Off. Simple battery.

David Tanner, 25, Lockport. License plate light required; resisting an officer; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Thibodaux Police Department

Lauren Reed, 36, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jeffrey Thibodaux, 26, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.

Dillon Webre, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Lockport Police Department

Nicholas Adams, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

JUNE 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jorge Dominguez, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Joshua Mayeaux, 31, Lacombe. Fugitive (2 cts).

Terrell Murray, 34, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

James Newport, 27, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Taylor Sagona, 17, Houma. Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Brenta Tillman, 29, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Cynthia Snyder, 58, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Lockport Police Department

Donald Mcwhorter, 50, Lockport. Theft.

Louisiana State Police

Dillon Terrebonne, 23, Cut Off. Prohibited acts, Sch. I; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd Whittington, 56, Farmersville. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (2nd); no seat belt; reckless operation without accident; aggravated flight from an officer.

JUNE 24, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Wilton Toups, 61, Labadieville. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; obstructing public passages; possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua Harris, 19, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Katelynn Perez, 22, Thibodaux. Criminal mischief; disturbing the peace.

Chase Hutchinson, 19, Houma. Contempt of court.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wendy Billiot, 36, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine (2 cts).

Jay Larose, 35, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Jude Parks, 41, Baton Rouge. Taking contraband to/ from penal institutions; obstructing public passages.

Marvin Sevier, 26, Raceland. Theft; illegal possession of stolen things.

Cordarren Washington, 30, Raceland. Contempt of court.

JUNE 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ephon Anderson, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Michelle Belisle, 34, Golden Meadow. Possession of hydrocodone; prohibited acts, sch.IV; possession of marijuana (1st); possession of methamphetamine.

Amber Campa, 27, Gray. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jordan Dunbar, 26, Thibodaux Violation of probation/parole.

Saige Guidry, 26, Gray. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Rene Matherne, 53, Lockport. Criminal trespass; contempt of court (2 cts); theft (3 cts)

Louisiana State Police

Zachary Ellender, 24, Thibodaux. No seat belt; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.