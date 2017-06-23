Local authorities report recent arrests: June 18 - 21

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JUNE 18, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Justin Sons, 26, Lockport. Resisting an officer; theft; unauthorized use of a moveable; violation of protective orders.

JUNE 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Devin Adams, 23, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Drew Badeaux, 33, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Brandon Billiot, 34, Raceland. Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Windy Chiasson, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Christopher Dupre, 40, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; contempt of court.

Jaselyn Jacquot, 28, Thibodaux Disturbing the peace.

Gabriel Leblanc, 23, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

Shamedda Livas, 33, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Anne Matherne, 22, Cut Off. Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of xanax; possession of marijuana (2nd).

Wade Hendrix, 53, Cut Off. Public intimidation; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce; disturbing the peace.

JUNE 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amy Adams, 33, Lockport. Distribution of methamphetamine (3 cts).

Jujuan Adams, 22, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Chad Ayzinne, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Phil Hebert, 49, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Donald Jackson, 49, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Ray Lee, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Jamica Taylor, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Brent Bouzigard, 45, Golden Meadow. Aggravated assault (3 cts); false imprisonment; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jonathan Daggs, 29, Schriever. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

JUNE 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Becker, 28, Galliano. Violation of probation/ parole.

Edward Cascoamaya, 30, Cut Off. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Jason Fanguy, 28, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Tristan Floyd, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Robert Guillot, 46, Thibodaux. Stalking; violation of protective orders; intimidation, impeding or injuring witnesses/ officers.

Nicholas Hymel, 32, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation/ parole.

James Lirette, 47, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Perry Shelby, 50, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Donald Ayro, 37, TX. Telephone communications, harassment (2 cts).

Katie Mckee, 19, Napoleonville. Fugitive.

Jeffrey Werchan, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Jordan Soderstrum, 30, Thibodaux. Hit and run driving with no personal injury; careless operation; operating vehicle with suspended license.