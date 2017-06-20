Local authorities report recent arrests: June 15 - 18

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JUNE 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Bourg, 25, Chauvin. Contempt of court.

Dorian Dardar, 35, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Dwan Demere, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (11 cts).

Charles Gregoire, 28, Lockport. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Hicks, 46, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Cheyenne Robertson, 19, Thibodaux. Theft.

Scott Rodrigue, 35, Larose. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine.

Chad Sanchez, 42, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine; contempt of court.

Delany Thomas, 36, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; simple criminal damage to property; simple battery.

Ernest Turner, 50, Houma. Contempt of court.

Devin Billiot, 24, Houma. Fugitive (2 cts).

Chad Sanchez, 42, Thibodaux. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Autumn Picou, 32, Houma. Possession of oxycodone; reckless operation with accident; simple battery (3 cts); operating a vehicle while intoxicated; aggravated flight from an officer; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; simple escape; possession of suboxone.

Louisiana State Police

Jordan Mousseau, 19, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

JUNE 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Hollis Bass, 35, Lockport. Fugitive.

Ronnie Delaune, 43, Larose. Violation of protective orders.

Clerville Kief, 48, Cut Off. Theft.

Nolan Ougel, 65, Larose. Violation of probation/ parole.

Sharah Sons, 43, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Ronald Williams, 51, Houma. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Jontae Celestine, 18, Gray. Criminal trespass.

Brandon Delatte, 32, Cut Off. Home invasion.

Brent Poiencot, 41, Thibodaux. Identity theft (4 cts); forgery (4 cts)

Thibodaux Police Department

Lyndel Adams, 46, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Jared Pellegrin, 35, Grand Isle. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Andrew Smith, 32, Houma. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of xanax; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Joshua Townsend, 30, TX. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lockport Police Department

Troy Melancon, 26, Lockport. Speeding; expired driver’s license; temporary registration plates; brake lights and turn signals; reckless operation; flight from an officer.

JUNE 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Murray Hebert, 34, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (2 cts).

Mark Helms, 38, KS. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; stop lamps and turn signals required; DWI (3rd).

Patrick Mcanally, 47, Raceland. Monetary instrument abuse.

Shaun Rutherford, 30, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Nathan Thomisee, 38, Houma. Violation of protective orders.

Marc Bruce, 26, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Annette Eymard, 41, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Destiny Matherne, 21, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery.

Louisiana State Police

Joshua Heidel, 29, Violet, LA. Maximum speed limit; expired drviers license; DWI (2nd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Brad Leonard, 30, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace.

JUNE 18, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amy Adams, 34, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Bryan Bonvillian, 26, Houma. Contempt of court.

Attionia Brown, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); theft of goods.

Shane Cortez, 55, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Philip Green, 26, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (3rd); taking contraband to/ from penal institutions prohibited; Simple criminal damage to property.

Chrysanthemum Harvey, 23, Raceland. Terrorizing.

Terrineka Lawson, 27, Raceland. Aggravated assault.

Addy Lebouef, 29, Larose. Simple burglary.

Suwanda Morris, 26, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; simple battery; resisting an officer.

Jared Trahan, 31, Chauvin. Contempt of court.

Porsha Weatherspoon, 25, Raceland. Resisting an officer; aggravated assault; contempt of court; disturbing the peace; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Travis Williams, 38, Raceland. Contempt of court; cruelty to animals.

Thibodaux Police Department

Keyon Shelby, 32, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace; enter/remain after being forbidden.

Timothy Thomas, 33, Baton Rouge. Fugitive; simple battery; disturbing the peace; domestic abuse battery.

Kavin Williams, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).