Local authorities report recent arrests: January 25, 26

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All aaccused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JANUARY 25, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

DeVaughn Brown, 21, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapons (Misd).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Denzell Washington, 24, Napoleonville. Contempt of court (2cts).

JANUARY 26, 2017

Lafourche Prish Sheriff’s Office

Ernest Boyd, 29, Raceland. DAB (Felony). Resisting an officer (Misd). Poss. of marijuana (2nd) (Misd). Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony).

Terral Falgout, 29, Bayou Blue. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (Felony). Poss. with intent to distribute marijuana.

Alanna Moore, 22, Houma. Poss. of marijuana 1st offense (misd). Poss. of LSD (Felony). Contempt of court (2cts). Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (Felony). Speeding (11-20 miles over). Poss. or distribution of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Scotty Poindexter, 27, Raceland.Poss. or distribution of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Violation of probation/parole. Poss. of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses (Felony).

Katie Porche, 28, Houma. Poss. or distribution of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss./intent to distribute marijuana (Principal).

Cameron West, 29, Harvey. Contempt of court (4 cts). Violation of probation/parole.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Austin Cole, 21, Chauvin. Fugitive.

Roland Lafont 111, 27, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

David Smith Jr., 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.