Local authorities report recent arrests: January 23 - 25

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JANUARY 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Drew Badeaux, 33, Gray. Violation of probation/ parole; taking contraband to/ from penal institutions prohibited.

Justin Breaux, 27, Gheens. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Carl Chapman, 47, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Brent Cunningham, 26, Houma. Fugitive.

Jase Dupre, 21, Lockport. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Donnie Glynn, 32, Thibodaux. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by person convicted of domestic abuse battery; violation of protective orders; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Nikki Martinolich, 30, Thibodaux. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Donovon McPherson, 23, Thibodaux. Illegal possession of stolen things; resisting an officer.

David Nelson, 19, Galliano. Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

David Nolen, 44, Prairieville. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Shonna Orgeron, 46, Larose. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Talance White, 31, Schriever. Contempt of court.

Cadarren Turner, 28, Raceland. Obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana (1st).

Thibodaux Police Department

Leron Mack, 20, Thibodaux. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute MDMA; illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Hunter Perk, 21, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence on controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana (1st); tail lamps required.

Maurice Williams, 25, Thibodaux. Flight from an officer; possession of MDMA; contempt of court.

JANUARY 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Francine Avera, 31, Galliano. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance.

David Barker, 29, Boutte. Contempt of court.

Eric Castagnetta, 31, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Michael Cheramie, 30, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery.

Rodney Coleman, 21, Raceland. Distribution/ manufacture crack cocaine.

Oscar Cruz-Barrios, 40, Grand Isle. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Joshua Hebert, 38, Golden Meadow. Resisting an officer with force or violence; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jennifer Joseph, 46, Raceland. Simple burglary; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia (3rd).

Brianyiel Shelvy, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Tyrone Showalter, 34, Galliano. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; illegal carrying of weapon in presence on controlled dangerous substance; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

GLPC Harbor Police

Nicholas Carter, 29, Cut Off. Fugitive (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Rendell King, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

JANUARY 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Talon Collins, 20, Galliano. Contempt of court; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Scott Morris, 29, Gray. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Joseph Racine, 33, Bayou Blue. Simple criminal damage to property.

Jamyren Richard, 17, Raceland. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Kaylum Thompkins, 17, Raceland. Resisting an officer; simple assault; contempt of court.

Curtis Tucker, 29, Bourg. Theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Carlin Lewis, 33, Napoleonville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Johnny Smith, 69, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Todd Tran, 20, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery.