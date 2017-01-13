Local authorities report recent arrests: Jan. 9 - 11

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JANUARY 9, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ronnie Anderson, 38, Thibodaux. Simple battery; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Shawntale Billiot, 37, Houma. Theft.

Kristen Boyd, 36, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Tray Caramonta, 29, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Treshia Fabiano, 50, Lockport. Cruelty to the infirmed; enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Tammy Housend, 53, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Gabriel Leblanc, 23, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

John Tillman, 39, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Thibodaux Police Department

Trey Ross, 24, Gray. Disturbing the peace.

JANUARY 10, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Colby Braud, 21, Gonzales. Contempt of court (4 cts).

JANUARY 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Borne, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Tristan Floyd, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Brianyiel Shelvy, 25, Raceland. Leased movable, obtain false representation; failure to return/ surrender.

Johnny Vedros, 55, Houma. Fugitive.

Richard Woods, 27, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts); distribution of methamphetamine.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Jacob Terrebonne, 21, Galliano. Resisting an officer; simple battery (5 cts); contempt of court.

Rita Terrebonne, 42, Galliano. Resisting an officer with force or violence; accessory after the fact.

Thibodaux Police Department

Teressa Wells, 40, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts).

James Lirette, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.