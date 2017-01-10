Local authorities report recent arrests: Jan. 4 - 8

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accuse should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JANUARY 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

John Ducote Jr., 35, Galliano. Contempt of court (2cts).

Derek Dufrene, 34, Denham Springs. Contempt of court (2cts).

Dillon Hebert, 23, Cut Off. Unauthorized use of a movable (Misd). Poss./Dist. of drug paraphernalia (MISD). Poss. of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses (Felony).

January 5, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Harry Cheramie Jr., 28, Gheens. Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Felony).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Leonard Clark, 39, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2cts).

Tameka Gray, 33, Raceland. Simple battery of the infirm (Misd). Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (Felony).

Taylor Hebert, 24, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Eli Spencer Sr. 55, Galliano. Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (Felony).

Mick Waters, 27, Houma. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Blaine Matherne, 28, Raceland. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Thibodaux Police Department

Donna McBride, 47, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace-engaging in a fistic encounter (Misd).

Braxton Pitre, 18, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace-engaging in a fistic encounter (Misd).

JANUARY 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ray Barbo, 29, Houma. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Billy Cressionie, 28, Gheens. Telephone communications, improper language, harassment.

Melissa Domangue, 42, Duson. Contempt of court (3 cts); fugitive (2 cts).

Rashied Green, 33, Napoleonville. Contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Chad Ingram, 38, Raceland. Extortion.

Adolph Lefort, 25, Larose. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Mohammad Alhoetat, 22, Thibodaux. Enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Louisiana State Police

Mason Percle, 19, Thibodaux. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Marcel Waguespack, 27, Thibodaux. Fugitive

JANUARY 7, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Skye Leblanc, 30, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property.

Danny Obrien, 45, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Michelle Parks, 41, Larose. Theft by shoplifting (12 cts).

JANUARY 8, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kayla Billiot, 20, Larose. Theft by shoplifting (13 cts).

Jose Ortiz, 41, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Taniqua Poindexter, 35, Galliano. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Thibodaux Police Department

Mary Duet, 33, Montegut. Contempt of court.

Jay Larose, 35, Thibodaux. Simple obstruction of a highway of commerce; DWI (2nd).

Louisiana State Police

Lance Thibodeaux, 54, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Grand Isle Police Department

Jose Sorto, 33, Cut Off. No drivers license; speeding.