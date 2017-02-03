Local authorities report recent arrests: Jan. 30 - Feb. 1

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JANUARY 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deborah Bourgeois, 27, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Brandon Soler, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Chene Guidry, 28, Cut Off. Revocation of parole for violation of condition.

Donald Jackson, 49, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (6 cts).

Francis Lee, 63, Galliano. Aggravated assault; attempt/ second degree murder (7 cts).

Kendall Mathews, 33, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana (3rd); possession of firearm with obliterated number/ mark; simple criminal damage to property; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; theft; illegal carrying of weapons in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Cain Messer, 30, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation/ parole.

Brittney Metrejean, 32, Pineville. Violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court (2 cts).

Dorian Allemand, 30, Lockport. Telephone communications, improper language, harassment.

Kacy Dufrene, 37, Lockport. Resisting an officer; theft.

Stacy Matherne, 56, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Markese Dabney, 22, Labadieville. Violation of probation/ parole.

Matt Domangue, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (4 cts); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Ron Jenkins, 32, Houma. Fugitive.

JANUARY 31, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cameron Andras, 26, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; contempt of court.

Akeem Boykin, 20, Baton Rouge. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Cornell Brown, 22, Thibodaux. Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Alan Cheramie, 57, Galliano. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone; possession with intent to distribute klonopin; possession of benzphetamine.

Saul Hebert, 27, Thibodaux. Following vehicles too closely; use of certain wireless telecommunication device for text messaging prohibited; DWI (2nd).

Curt Pierre, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Gabriel Savoie, 35, Houma. Telephone communications, harassment; contempt of court.

Dillion Toups, 27, Gheens. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; theft of goods.

Sean Vernado, 25, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Dennis Yates, 60, Galliano. Contempt of court; violation of probation/ parole.

Thibodaux Police Department

Ryan Lirette, 49, Thibodaux. Fugitive (4 cts).

Angel Martinez, 22, NC. Resisitng an officer; disturbing the peace.

February 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sandy Chauvin, 60, Houma. Aggravated cruelty to animals (5 cts); creation or operating of a clandestine lab for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance.

Jason Francis, 40, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Charlton Henry, 26, Gray. 2nd degree battery.

Brent Poiencot, 40, Thibodaux. Identity theft (4 cts).

Roy Porche, 41, Houma. Domestic abuse battery.

Juris Roussell, 38, Larose. Domestic abuse battery.

Amy Smith, 57, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Pagan Stokes, 22, Raceland. Simple criminal damage to property.

Corey Thomas, 22, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Thibodaux Police Department

Donovan Johnson, 22, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple battery; possession of hydrocodone; resisting an officer; illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Anthony Madison, 67, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana Dept. of Probation and Parole

David Issac, 28, St. Rose. Violation of probation/ parole.

Louisiana State Police

Troy Mayeux, 36, Cut Off. Automobile insurance policies.