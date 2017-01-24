Local authorities report recent arrests: Jan. 18 - 22

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JANUARY 18, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Paul Collins, 53, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jorge Elizondo, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Yendis Bourda, 25, Raceland. Simple battery.

JANUARY 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Bourg, 48, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Andre Catchings, 34, Thibodaux. Revocation of parole for violation of condition.

Cody Lansdown, 20, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Jarrell Melancon, 23, Houma. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Devin Moultrie, 21, Houma. Possession of marijuana (1st); resisting an officer; fugitive; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Earl Vanacor, 50, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Quintin Austin, 26, Bourg. Possession of heroin.

Bobby Hebert, 50, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (2nd).

Wade Hendriz, 53, Golden Meadow. Theft; disturbing the peace.

Joshua Moore, 28, Lockport. Contempt of court (4 cts); possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Debony Thompkins, 27, Raceland. Fugitive.

Mark Trosclair, 32, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Michael Globe, 43, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; obstruction of justice.

Louisiana State Police

Michael Crane, 45, Thibodaux. Hit and run with injury; careless operation.

Lockport Police Department

Phillip Goyne, 29, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Debony Thompkins, 27, Raceland. Contempt of court; theft of goods.

JANUARY 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brock Broussard, 29, Lockport. Theft of goods.

Harold Dedon, 36, Galliano. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Steven Jackson, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

John Wiggins, 63, Metairie. Violation of protective orders.

Louisiana State Police

Sylvester Coleman, 45, Raceland. DWI (1st); careless operation.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brittney Dufrene, 29, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Charmain Hebert, 33, Morgan City. Contempt of court (2 cts); resisting an officer; simple burglary.

JANUARY 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brent Cunningham, 26, Houma. Fugitive (3 cts); reckless operating without accident; simple criminal damage to property.

David Bland, 46, Raceland. Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property.

Kelly Ordoyne, 20, Golden Meadow. Resisting an officer; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Tremon Young, 18, Houma. Theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Tommy Landry, 31, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Louisiana State Police

Rachael Barbo, 39, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (3rd).

Martin Barrios, 51, Cut Off. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Michael Ledet, 54, Cut Off. Speeding; DWI (1st).

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Ryan Chiasson, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; angling without a license; prohibited act, sch. II; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; taking undersized bowfin.

JANUARY 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shane Dufrene, 27, Thibodaux. Criminal mischief, filing a false police report.

Durae Robinson, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.