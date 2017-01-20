Local authorities report recent arrests: Jan. 16 - 18

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche parish Sheriff’s Officer. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JANUARY 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Roger Campbell, 31, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Carl Gabriel, 56, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Johnisha Johnson, 30, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Lawrence Matthews, 49, New Orleans. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Rashun Reed, 30, Thibodaux. Battery of a police officer; simple criminal damage to property; resisting an officer with force or violence; second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Joshua Roberts, 41, Gray. Contempt of court.

Larry Smith, 18, Gray. Aggravated assault.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jayvon Bejoile, 29, Lutcher. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Louisiana State Police

Kathleen Burnett, 47, Thibodaux. Prohibited Acts, Sch IV (2 cts); DWI (1st); false certificates; expired or cancelled license plate; prohibited acts, sch. II; prohibited acts, sch. III.

JANUARY 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Windy Chiasson, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Shane Gilfour, 32, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Linton Hester, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Brennan Jones, 25, Houma. Contempt of court.

Alvin Joseph, 39, Garyville. Fugitive.

Labaron Lee, 23, Gray. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Tucker Mendoza, 48, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Corey Pennino, 24, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court (2 cts).

Wanda Plaisance, 47, Cut Off. Contempt of court (14 cts).

Leo Williams, 66, Vacherie. Fugitive.

Tyrone Williams, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Dwayne Halford, 21, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Tanner Kraemer, 25, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

JANUARY 18, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Drew Badeaux, 33, Gray. Violation of probation/ parole.

Latisha Bellanger, 29, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Rusty Curole, 31, Lafayette. Simple burglary; contempt of court; theft.

Ashley Danos, 32, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Arielle Duman, 31, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jenna Landry, 23, Schriever. Violation of probation/ parole.

Janet Lassere, 33, Thibodaux. Fugitve.

Chris Lasserre, 41, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Gabriel Leblanc, 23, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

Bart Ledet, 39, Gray. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jamie Martinez, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Nick Matherne, 28, Houma. Possession of steroids (2 cts); reckless operation without accident; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute xanax.

Jason Seamon, 35, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

John Sewell, 36, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old; possession of hydrocodone; headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Seth Uzee, 28, Raceland. Simple criminal Damage to property.