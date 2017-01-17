Local authorities report recent arrests: Jan. 11 - 13

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JANUARY 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Crochet, 33, Morgan City. Contempt of court.

Treven Ford, 25, Napoleonville. Simple battery.

Devin Ingram, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court (6 cts); violation of probation/ parole.

Bobby Nelton, 40, Houma. Fugitve (2 cts).

Shawn Pitre, 30, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Brooke Thronhill, 36, Galliano. Contempt of court.

JANUARY 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Orion Allen, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Keith Benoit, 62, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

James Dominique, 45, Gheens. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jane Elliot, 42, Thibodaux. DWI (4th); operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Travis Guidroz, 33, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Ian Guidry, 34, Galliano. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Trales Lewis, 27, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Lance Melancon, 39, Cut Off. Violation of protective orders.

Dyrion Patterson, 22, Houma. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Chester Lawson, 25, Lockport. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of hydrocodone; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.

Toby Tabor, 43, Thibodaux. Theft; criminal trespass.

Lacey Thibodaux, 34, Thibodaux. Theft; criminal trespass.

Thibodaux Police Department

Margaret Murphy, 49, Gray. Theft of goods.

Demondrea Westley, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Taylor Folse, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

JANUARY 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Callais, 58, Cut off. Aggravated assault.

Kendell Evans, 19, Larose. Possession of crack cocaine; stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1st).

Timothy Kappel, 26, Cut Off. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Deree Kendrick, 29, Gibson. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Derek Lagraize, 27, Thibodaux. Unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace.

Anthony Ledet, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Brian Ray, 19, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Cynthia Snyder, 58, Raceland. Criminal trespass.

Glenn Thompkins, 41, Raceland. Obscenity; sexual battery; simple battery; distribution/ manufacture crack cocaine; distribution/ manufacture cocaine; fugitive; battery of a police officer.

Brenta Tillman, 29, Raceland. Enter/ remain after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Chris Wheaton, 50, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jared Benoit, 26, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple burglary of inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana (1st).

Christian Chauvin, 43, Houma. Creation or operating of a clandestine lab for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance.

Nicholas Chauvin, 35, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine (2 cts); creation or operating of a clandestine lab for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance.

Shane Leblanc, 47, Larose. Contempt of court.

Matthew Mcallister, 27, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery.

Desmond Rainey, 25, Gray. Fugitive (2 cts).

Javonte Thompkins, 22, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Justin Leblanc, 20, Thibodaux. Cruelty to the infirmed; simple criminal damage to property; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Joseph Zeno, 45, Thibodaux. Criminal trespass; theft; contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Eve Mceleveen, 35, Golden Meadow. DWI (1st).

Jose Munoz, 40, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (6 cts); failure to drive on right side of road; hit and run with no personal injury; driver must be licensed; DWI (1st).

Lockport Police Department

Jacob Danos, 27, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1st).

JANUARY 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Bradley, 33, Raceland. Fugitive.

John Dugan, 33, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Michael Falgout, 17, Galliano. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Tiffany Hotard, 32, Larose. Contempt of court.

Jade Stevens, 25, Larose. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Cory Truxillo, 40, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Lori Guidry, 29, Cut off. Violation of probation/ parole (3 cts); contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

John Douglas, 56, FL. Theft.

Nadira Tardieff, 36, Schriever. Disturbing the peace; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon; resisting an officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Tyrone Heard, 52, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Donald Nixon, 37, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

JANUARY 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jaquan Cooper, 18, Raceland. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Ryan Gaubert, 41, Larose. Revocation of parole for violation of condition.

Luis Hernandez, 30, Cut Off. Driver must be licensed; DWI (2nd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Michael Globe, 43, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; aggravated assault with dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation; false imprisonment.

Eric Henn, 43, Houma. Possession of methamphetamine.

Louisiana State Police

Katelyn Crosby, 21, Golden Meadow. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Norberto Garcia, 26, Larose. DWI (1st); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; driver must be licensed; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Omar Villegas, 25, Houma. Driver must be licensed; procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle; DWI (1st).