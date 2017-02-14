Local authorities report recent arrests: Feb. 9 - 12

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEBRUARY 9, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Bell, 26, St. James. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Jude Bonvillian, 31, Houma. No passing zone violation; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Bairon Juarez-Maas, 23, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Dylan Melancon, 19, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery (2 cts); domestic abuse aggravated assault; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Terrance Otis, 29, Houma. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Shaquille Williams, 24, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Mark Adams, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

David Bland, 46, Raceland. Resisting an officer; theft of goods; simple battery; battery of a police officer.

Grace Lorraine, 26, Larose. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jarmen Ordoyne, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Larry Smith, 18, Gray. Simple robbery.

Trevor Smith, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Luther Oliver, 17, Thibodaux. Theft; simple burglary.

Dyrion Patterson, 22, Houma. 2nd degree battery; hate crimes.

Jamyren Richard, 17, Raceland. Hate crimes; 2nd degree battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Anthony Cantwell, 56, Thibodaux. Enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Brandy Williams, 33, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Donald Brooks, 49, Thibodaux. Theft; resisting an officer.

Tiffany Ellinger, 20, Thibodaux. Second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Lorencia Raffray, 48, Thibodaux. Simple cruelty to animals (2 cts); animal neglect (15 cts); cruety to juveniles; tethering prohibited; rabies control/ failure to vaccinate (17 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Ernest Harvey, 52, Thibodaux. Careless operation; driver must be licensed; hit and run driving with no personal injury; DWI (1st); expired or cancelled license plate; expired motor vehicle inspection.

Ron Landry, 45, Loranger. Contempt of court.

Kimele Pellegrin, 55, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Grand Isle Police Department

Jessie Murdock, 25, Marrero. Speeding; suspended drivers license; outstanding attachements in Jefferson Parish (5 cts); outstanding attachment in Gretna (1 cts).

FEBRUARY 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Willie Davis, 33, White Castle. Contempt of court.

Marie Earls, 18, Larose. Theft.

Melissa Hebert, 33, Houma. Contempt of court.

Timothy Jones, 32, Houma. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (2 cts); possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of amphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of codeine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of xanax; resisting an officer.

Dylon Matherne, 25, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jamal Westley, 20, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Natron Gray, 21, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of MDMA; turning movements and required signals.

Ernest Boyd, 29, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Jaydon Galliano, 23, Galliano. 2nd degree battery.

Louisiana State Police

Ronald Landry, 37, Thibodaux. No seat belt; contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Keith James, 46, Thibodaux. Simple burglary (4 cts).

FEBRUARY 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Rogers, 32, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Juris Roussell, 38, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property.

Mark Tastet, 30, Lockport. Contempt of court (11 cts).

Shelby Weber, 49, Laplace. Contempt of court.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Lionelle Cheramie, 27, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Grand Isle Police Department

Ramirez Victor, 35, Thibodaux. No drivers license.

Matthew Hovick, 33, Metairie. Warrant out of Jefferson Parish.

FEBRUARY 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Treyale Brown, 25, Thibodaux. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; second degree murder.

William Massey, 26, Thibodaux. Security required; expired drivers license; hit and run driving with no personal injury.

Rance Matherne, 28, Raceland. Turning movements and required signals; speeding; DWI (2nd).

Daniel Naccio, 32, larose. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Jhosimart Avalos, 23, Galliano. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic; switched plates; driver must be licensed.

Michael Gambino, 47, Raceland. DWI (1st); maximum speed limit.

Ron Samanie, 36, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Thibodaux Police Department

Toby Blanchard, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Wendell Every, 47, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Darrius Williams, 24, Schriever. Contempt of court.