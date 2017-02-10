Local authorities report recent arrests: Feb. 6 - 8

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

FEBRUARY 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Pierre Allen, 29, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Dylan Breaux, 24, Larose. Contempt of court.

Jessica Buford, 33, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Joshua Miller, 26, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Danny Ricks, 34, Gonzales. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Gabrielle Williams, 23, French Settlement. Fugitive (3 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Billy Bruce, 59, Cut off. DWI (2nd); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

FEBRUARY 7, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Oley Autin, 52, Montegut. Contractors, misapplication of payments prohibited; residential contractor fraud.

Rita Bruce, 43, Larose. Domestic abuse battery.

Simon Bruce, 26, Lockport. Telephone communications, harassment.

Tony Collins, 44, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine; contempt of court (3 cts).

Terry Dore, 52, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery.

Dylan Lirette, 25, Gray. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Mike Mcgill, 41, MS. bank fraud; unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes; monetary instrument abuse.

Mason Percle, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Lacretia Sanders, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Terrell Walker, 37, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; no seat belt.

John Zoller, 38, Galliano. Monetary instrument abuse.

Luther Oliver, 17, Thibodaux. Simple burglary.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jarred Madere, 25, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Amber Scott, 31, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Martin Dorsey, 30, Thibodaux. Simple battery; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (2 cts); domestic abuse battery.

FEBRUARY 8, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jordan Burrell, 20, Thibodaux. Simple burglary.

Frank Mckenzie, 35, Thibodaux. Public intimidation.

Gordon Melancon, 56, Raceland. Possession of valium.

Amber Scott, 31, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Thibodaux Police Department

Ray Calloway, 49, Baton Rouge. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Stacey Matthews, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jeremy Trahan, 31, Gray. Operating vehicle with suspended license; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; headlights required.