Local authorities report recent arrests: Feb. 15 - 22

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

FEBRUARY 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sidney Bourda Jr., 46, Larose. Fugitive. Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Mathew Elderton, 29, Houma. Contempt of court. Fugitive.

Angela Plaisance, 27, Raceland. Contempt of court (2cts.).

Gary Washington, 28, Raceland. Theft of goods (Misd).

FEBRUARY 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Ambrose, 18, Thibodaux. Theft of goods (Misd).

Trent Boudreaux,21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Norbert Bouzigar III, 40, Golden Meadow. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Contempt of court.

Bambi Breaux, 36, Larose. Contempt of court.

Andrew Leonard, 50, Galliano. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (Felony). Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony). Poss. of/dealing in firearms w/obliterated number/mark. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Jeremy Schouest, 44, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation/parole.

Quentin Williams, 34, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Beau Stevens, 25, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Thibodaux Police Department

Eula Bailey, 49, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Betty Langs, 58, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jerome Smith, 55, Thibodaux. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Headlights required. Contempt of court.

Beau Stevens, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court (5cts). Resisting an officer (Misd).

Louisiana State Police

Luis Pineda-Lopez, 23, Larose. Contempt of court (4cts).

FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Thibodaux Police Deptment

Kendyl Dufrene, 30, Thibodaux. Poss./dist. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony). Poss. of marijuana First offense (Misd). Poss. of amphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Lirette, 26, Houma. Simple battery (Misd). Contempt of court.

Jamie Thibodaux,30, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

FEBRUARY 18, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Lance Carter, 32, Thibodaux. License plate light required. Poss. w/intent to distribute marijuana. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Jean Paul LaGrange, 22, Labadieville. Poss. of LSD (Felony). Illegal window tint. Poss. of Klonopin (clonazepam) (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of marijuana (Misd).

Brandon Moore, 27, Thibodaux. Careless operation. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd).

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Jessie Guidry Jr., 42, Lockport. Leased movable obtain by false presentation; failure to return or surrender (Felony).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Guidroz, 45, Schriever. Violation of protective orders (Felony). Two counts.

Craig Lee Sr., 37, Luling. Fugitive. Poss. of marijuana 1st offense (Misd).

Jerome Smith, 55, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Johnnie Bennett Jr., 37, Raceland. D.W.I.- 2nd offense (Bac. .08 to .15) (Misd). Hit and run driving with no personal injury (Misd). Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony).

Louisiana State Police

Christina Rodrigue, 21, Golden Meadow. D.W.I-1st offense (Bac. .15 to .19) (Misd). Tail lamps required.

David Ardoin, 45, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .20 or greater) (Misd).

FEBRUARY 19, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Andrea Rios, 27,Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Cornell Brown, 52, New Orleans. Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Misd).

Louisiana State Police

Bryce Guidry, 21, Lockport. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .08 to .1) (Misd). Speeding (11-20 miles over).

Christopher Trosclair, 29, Larose. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Felony).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Roxie Hebert, 27, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Reginald Kliebert, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Charlene Shelby, 55, Raceland. Theft of goods (Felony).

Stephanie Smith, 25, Lockport. Theft (Misd).

Christopher Trosclair, 29, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).

FEBRUARY 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Travis Bellanger, 34, Galliano. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jerome Morgan, 24, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (3rd); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

FEBRUARY 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Colby Boutain, 26, Napoleonville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Sharday Charles, 20, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Kenith Hebert, 28, Gray. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jacob Higginbotham, 23, Houma. Possession of xanax; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Ingram, 32, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle with suspended license.

Joshua Matherne, 23, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Michael Rockwell, 48, Cut Off. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; careless operation.

Thibodaux Police Department

Yvette Chambers, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts); violation of probation/ parole.

Michael Stewart, 64, Gray. Fugitive.