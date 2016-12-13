Local authorities report recent arrests: December 7 - 11

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

DECEMBER 7, 2016

Thibodaux Police Department

Torrance Flakes, 30, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; possession of crack cocaine.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Cone, 49, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Sadie Cortez, 17, Lockport. Possession of marijuana (1st); possession of xanax.

DECEMBER 8, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Coty Bruce, 31, Cut Off. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; contempt of court.

Johnathon Dantin, 26, Thibodaux. Traffic control signals; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 cts); license plate light required; possession of marijuana (1st); operating a vehicle with suspended license.

Cody Dupre, 30, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

Danielle Hebert, 48, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts); resisting an officer.

Michael Martin, 28, Belle Rose. Fugitive.

Jonathan McDowell, 24, Raceland. Fugitive (2 cts).

Nathaniel Sherman, 19, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Tyler Verret, 21, Houma. Contempt of court; possession of xanax.

Louisiana State Police

Lee Jaske, 32, AL. Speeding; DWI (1st).

Nicholls Police Department

Dejon Winchester, 23. Simple burglary.

DECEMBER 9, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Megan Pearson, 25, Houma. Fugitive (3 cts).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Brianna Grigsby, 22, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Christian Matthews, 32, Gray. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of valium; maximum speed limit; fugitive; possession of marijuana (3rd).

DECEMBER 10, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Danielle Hebert, 48, Cut Off. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of valium; possession of crack cocaine; violation of probation/ parole.

Hayden Richard, 22, Labadieville. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Andrea Rios, 27, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Wendy Sampay, 37, Gray. Contempt of court.

James Tardo, 25, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Thibodaux Police Department

Lionel Adams, 48, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace.

Louisiana State Police

Jeff Jones, 65, Larose. DWI (1st); driving on roadway laned for traffic; speeding.

Jared Louviere, 38, Cut Off. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (4th).

DECEMBER 11, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnny Bailey, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Jared Benoit, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Coty Bruce, 31, Cut Off. Theft of goods; contempt of court; persons with outstanding warrant.

Randy Cheramie, 25, Homeless. Contempt of court (2 cts); homeless.

Allen Deaver, 19, Dulac. Resisting an officer.

Gavin Dion, 19, Dulac. Careless operation; driver must be licensed; aggravated flight from an officer; switched plates.

Thibodaux Police Department

Nicholas Sanchez, 20, Pierre Part. Contempt of court.

Grand Isle Police Department

Aldo Marroquin, 26, Baton Rouge. Speeding; no drivers license.

Adrian Ramos, 46, Metairie. Speeding; driving while suspended.