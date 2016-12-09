Local authorities report recent arrests: December 4 - 7

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

DECEMBER 4, 2016

Golden Meadow Police Department

Warren Matherne, 39, Golden Meadow. Prohibition on the possession of firearms by a person against whom a protective order is issues; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm.

DECEMBER 5, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Anderson, 35, Deridder. Theft.

David Bland, 45, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery.

Shelby Landry, 41, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Jessy Miles, 28, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Kaleb Smith, 19, Larose. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of xanax; contempt of court (9 cts); 2nd degree battery; possession of marijuana (2nd)

Stephanie Baye, 47, New Orleans. Violation of probation/ parole.

Larry Hampton, 31, Morgan City. Violation of probation/ parole.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Carl Jackson, 51, Galliano. Domestic abuse battery.

Louisiana State Police

Sidney Cole, 52, Plaquemine. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; operating a vehicle with suspended license; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; failure to drive on right side of road; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; obstruction of justice.

Lockport Police Department

Brian Salmans, 39, Lockport. Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jamie Ordoyne, 40, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple obstruction of highway of commerce; resisting an officer with force or violence.

DECEMBER 6, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Trosclair, 29, Larose. Criminal trespass.

Larone Gray, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Carl Chapman, 47, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Raynell Harris, 44, St. James. Contempt of court (3 cts)

Rashad Hester, 26, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; armed robbery; violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court (3 cts); armed robbery or attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm; resisting an officer; distribution/ manufacture of cocaine.

Michael Martin, 28, Belle Rose. Contempt of court.

Jamie Martinez, 34, Kraemer. Contempt of court.

Alex Picou, 19, Raceland. Fugitive (2 cts).

Kimberly Crochet, 33, Morgan City. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jonathan Carter, 18, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

Kristopher Kesler, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Grand Isle Police Department

Jordon Plaisance, 27, Cut Off. Speeding in school zone; driving while suspended.

DECEMBER 7, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Omar Bennett, 24, Westwego. Contempt of court (5 cts).

Jackie Este, 56, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery.

Derek Ledet, 23, Thibodaux. Fugitve.

Glenn Lee, 28, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Jessica Ray, 39, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Phillip Roberson, 34, Houma. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Lockport Police Department

Charles Foret, 34, Lockport. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Aline Aucoin, 53, Thibodaux. Hit and run, driving with no personal injury; DWI (3rd); operating a vehicle with suspended license.

Tristen Cheatham, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive; violation of probation/ parole.

Tiffany Tyler, 30, Gray. Theft of goods; contempt of court (5 cts); prohibited acts; possession of hydrocodone.

Grand Isle Police Department

Darrin Constanzi, 20, Hammond. Speeding; no drivers license.

Paul Plaisance, 49, Grand Isle. Warrant in Jefferson Parish; violation of protective orders.