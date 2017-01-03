Local authorities report recent arrests: Dec. 27 - 29

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

DECEMBER 27, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Penny Bourg, 45, Homeless. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Mia Johnson, 20, Galliano. Theft; obstruction of justice; theft of a firearm.

Jarrod Lorraine, 48, Galliano. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon; unauthorized use of inhabited dwelling; simple battery.

Kristin Regan, 22, Cut Off. Theft; obstruction of justice; theft of a firearm.

William Regan, 19, Cut Off. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery; theft; theft of a firearm.

Gus Schexnayder, 35, Cut Off. Possession with intent to distribute ocycodone; possession of marijuana (3rd); possession with intent to distribute xanax.

DECEMBER 28, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Bourda, 23, Raceland. Illegal possession of stolen things; theft of a motor vehicle.

Danielle Pollard, 31, Houma. Simple criminal damage to property.

Jordan Tardo, 24, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Michael Templet, 32, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; contempt of court (2 cts).

Jonathan Verret, 18, Morgan City. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Barry Woods, 31, Amite. Illegal possession of stolen things; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Shelliw Boudreaux, 45, Raceland. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Autum Cressionie, 27, Gheens. Misuse of 911; illegal possession of prescription narcotics; possession of xanax; illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years of age; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Thibodaux Police Department

Tyron Rainey, 26, Gray. Contempt of court; fugitive.

DECEMBER 29, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Angelette, 54, Thibodaux. Aggravated second degree battery.

Trey Hebert, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Ryan Lirette, 26, Houma. Theft.