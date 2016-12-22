Local authorities report recent arrests: Dec. 18 - 20

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guility.
DECEMBER 18, 2016
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Angelle Andras, 28, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.
Glenn Wilson Jr., 25, Larose. Contempt of court (4cts).
Thibodaux Police Department
Jarrel Joseph, 27, Thibodaux. Poss. of marijuana (1st.) (MISD). Poss. of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Contempt of court (2cts.). Stop lamps and turn signals required. Poss. of MDMA (felony). Illegal window tint. Resisting an officer (MISD). Operating veh. w/suspended license: other offenses. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (MISD). Poss. of Xanax (Alprazolam) (felony). Illegal poss. of prescription narcotics.
DECEMBER 19, 2016
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Gabriel LeBlanc, 23, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.
Jahi Raymond, 19, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.
Austin Richards, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.
Donovan Schuetter, 34, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.
Scotty Albert, 28, Houma. Contempt of court.
Brittney Dupre, 32, Bayou Blue. Theft.
Acie Kelley, 50, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery.
Joel Plaisance, 29, Houma. Simple burglary; contempt of court.
Zachary Thomas, 19, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).
Thibodaux Police Department
Ellis Duplantis, 29, Houma. Theft of goods; fugitive; resisting an officer; theft.
Jesslyn Tabor, 29, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
DECEMBER 20, 2016
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Josh Bourgeois, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
Drey Lefort, 18, Cut Off. Violation of protective orders.
Lockport Police Department
Jeffrey Dartez, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).
Louisiana State Police
Timothy Romero, 36, Abbeville. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).
Thibodaux Police Department
Melvin Sanders, 29, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court.
Posted on Thu, December 22, 2016
by Local police agencies