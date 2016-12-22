Local authorities report recent arrests: Dec. 18 - 20

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guility.

DECEMBER 18, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Angelle Andras, 28, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Glenn Wilson Jr., 25, Larose. Contempt of court (4cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Jarrel Joseph, 27, Thibodaux. Poss. of marijuana (1st.) (MISD). Poss. of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Contempt of court (2cts.). Stop lamps and turn signals required. Poss. of MDMA (felony). Illegal window tint. Resisting an officer (MISD). Operating veh. w/suspended license: other offenses. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (MISD). Poss. of Xanax (Alprazolam) (felony). Illegal poss. of prescription narcotics.

DECEMBER 19, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Gabriel LeBlanc, 23, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Jahi Raymond, 19, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Austin Richards, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Donovan Schuetter, 34, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Scotty Albert, 28, Houma. Contempt of court.

Brittney Dupre, 32, Bayou Blue. Theft.

Acie Kelley, 50, Thibodaux. 2nd degree battery.

Joel Plaisance, 29, Houma. Simple burglary; contempt of court.

Zachary Thomas, 19, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Ellis Duplantis, 29, Houma. Theft of goods; fugitive; resisting an officer; theft.

Jesslyn Tabor, 29, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

DECEMBER 20, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Josh Bourgeois, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Drey Lefort, 18, Cut Off. Violation of protective orders.

Lockport Police Department

Jeffrey Dartez, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Timothy Romero, 36, Abbeville. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Thibodaux Police Department

Melvin Sanders, 29, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court.