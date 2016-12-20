Local authorities report recent arrests: Dec. 12 - 18

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DECEMBER 12, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandy Adams, 33, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Lionel Adams, 48, Thibodaux. Battery of a police officer.

Delwin Barabin, 40, Raceland. Operating a vehicle with suspended license; possession of hydrocodone; contempt of court; possession of marijuana (3rd); fugitive (2 cts); violation of stop sign.

Philip Roberson, 34, Houma. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Mark Robichaux, 55, Raceland. Theft.

Olen Smith, 22, Thibodaux. Simple burglary; theft.

Tyrone Tucker, 21, Napoleonville. Simple assault; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation without accident; violation of stop sign; turning movements and required signals (2 cts); following vehicles too closely.

Blayne White, 33, Galliano. Violation of probation/ parole.

Lockport Police Department

Timothy Folse, 27, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Dawn Rivet, 34, Gheens. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Tristen Cheatham, 27, Thibodaux. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Herbert Joseph, 17, Belle Rose. Possession of MDMA.

Grand Isle Police Department

Santos Lopez-Castorena, 31, Metairie. No valid drivers license; expired license plate; no insurance.

DECEMBER 13, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kerry Billiot, 39, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Charles Cunningham, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Charles Davidson, 31, Gray. Simple assault; aggravated assault.

Casey Flores, 32, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Jose Gonzales, 29, TX. Theft of goods.

Jason Guidroz, 45, Schriever. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery involving burning.

Victor Holmes, 39, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Bart Howes, 33, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Derek Jones, 46, Raceland. Fugitive.

Henry Mackles, 21, Houma. Contempt of court.

Tim Molaison, 50, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Tony Morris, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court (6 cts).

Zyshonna Starks, 18, Labadieville. Fugitive.

Norman Trahan, 39, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Dericca Ford, 26, Thibodaux. Possession of hydrocodone.

Sterling Herbert, 45, Napoleonville. Fugitive.

Peggy Lebouef, 40, Bourg. Possession of valium; possession of klonopin; resisting an officer.

Timothy Pellegrin, 55, Bayou Blue. License plate light required; possession ofmethamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

DECEMBER 14, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Coby Perque, 26, Thibodaux. Battery of emergency room personnel.

Bryce Arabie, 28, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Cody Brown, 24, Bayou Blue. Fugitive.

Michael Cheramie, 30, Cut Off. Distribution of methamphetamine (3 cts).

Tiffany Eschete, 39, Houma. Contempt of court.

Eugene Eschete, 26, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery.

Travin Smith, 26, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Chassity Taylor, 37, Gray. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Henderson Triggs, 50, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

William Trosclair, 38, Prarrieville. Contempt of court.

Casey Turner, 26, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jovon Murrey, 22, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Breiun Folse, 35, Lockport. Contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (2 cts); possession of tools for a crime; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (3rd).

Sarah Sons, 43, Lockport. License plate required; possession of xanax.

Louisiana State Police

Sebastian Porche, 25, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st).

Lockport Police Department

Bobby Griffin, 50, Lockport. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Clint Guidry, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Kristy Aleman, 27, Houma. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Jerry Harris, 24, Thibodaux. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; home invasion; violation of protective orders; contempt of court; aggravated assault.

Adrian Lewis, 27, Thibodaux. License plate required; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

DECEMBER 15, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Badueax, 34, Raceland. Theft.

Dante Batiste, 23, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Larry Hampton, 31, Thibodaux. Simple escape.

Taj Harris, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Leo Thompson, 47, Thibodaux. Harboring a fugitive.

Brandon Guidroz, 30, Chauvin. Distribution/ manufacture of cocaine; distribution of marijuana; distribution of hydrocodone.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brian Mitchell, 22, Gray. Bank fraud.

Chad Sanchez, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Tricia Vicknair, 33, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Misty Kliebert, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Roger Thibodeaux, 28, Houma. Improper turning; operating a vehicle with suspended license; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; contempt of court.

Anderson Soco, 63, Thibodaux. Enter/remain after being forbidden; misrepresentation during booking.

Louisiana State Police

Stephen Barber, 63, TX. Pornography involving juveniles (3 cts).

Lauren Dominique, 28, Gheens. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st); no drivers license on person.

DECEMBER 16, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Bergeron, 37, Houma. Contempt of court.

Mary Bruce, 31, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Taylor Cheramie, 37, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 cts); simple criminal damage to property; theft; telephone communications harassment.

Brittney Dupre, 32, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court (3 cts); resisting an officer; possession of marijuana (1st); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Eschete, 33, Houma. Contempt of court.

Bruce Mayer, 21, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Jose Rodriguez, 56, Raceland. Driver must be licensed; DWI (3rd); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Tragonie Triplett, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court (7 cts); violation of probation/ parole.

Cory Crochet, 35, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute MDMA; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Jordie Gonzales, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Justin Cortez, 36, Houma. DWI (1st); careless operation.

Jonathan Dardar, Bayou Blue. DWI (2nd); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Elias Flores-Cuevos, 23, Cut Off. Maximum speed; DWI (1st).

Michael Turner, 34, Cut Off. DWI (3rd); operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Nicholas Hymel, 31, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

DECEMBER 17, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Allen, 22, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer with force or violence; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of oxycodone; speeding; possession of marijuana (1st); operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Jekeisha Westley, 20, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana (1st); possession of oxycodone.

Jordon Molaison, 22, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Tia Bennett, 19, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Todd Chenier, 24, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; theft of a motor vehicle.

Brent Plaisance, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Tabitha Arceneaux, 30, Houma. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Brittney Dufrene, 29, Thibodaux. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Dillon Webre, 29, Thibodaux. Fugitive (3 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Jose Longoria, 46, Lockport. Driver must be licensed; DWI (1st); failure to drive on right side of road.

Ashley Porche, 35, Raceland. DWI (1st); no drivers license; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Lockport Police Department

Vance Troxler, 55, Lockport. Contempt of court (4 cts).

DECEMBER 18, 2016

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Aberca, 33, Houma. DWI (1st); obstructing public passages.

Kelcie Felix, 34, Thiodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Lauren Ham, 24, Gray. DWI (1st); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Kerry Howard, 27, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; aggravated second degree battery.

Johnny Lacy, 25, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Louisiana State Police

Chelsea Trahan, 24, Raceland. DWI (1st); driver must be licensed; license plate required.

Grand Isle Police Department

Ramie Duet, 32, Galliano. Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Martha Gonzales, 18, Grand Isle. Aggravated assult on a police officer; resisting an officer; battery to the infirm; simple criminal damage to property; public intimidation.