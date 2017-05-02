Local authorities report recent arrests: April 26 - 30

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked on, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

APRIL 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Janie Cheramie, 34, Cut Off. Theft.

Allen Jeanise, 59, Schriever. Fugitive.

Blake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

APRIL 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

John Cheramie, 45, Lockport. Issuing worthless checks; domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment; public intimidation.

Tyrese Davis, 18, Napoleonville. Distribution of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana; distribution of MDMA; taking contraband to/from penal institutions.

Tiffany Deroche, 22, Gray. Distribution of methamphetamine (2 cts).

Rochell Hodges, 35, Raceland. Domesti abuse battery.

Bart Howes, 33, Raceland. Simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace, appearing in intoxicated manner; simple assault.

Bria Kirklan, 21, LA. Simple burglary.

Dale Neil, 35, Montegut. Violation of probation/ parole.

Mandrick Poindexter, 35, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery.

Nathaniel Sherman, 19, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Devontrey Stewart, 23, Houma. Possession or distribution/ parole; possession of marijuana; possession of MDMA.

Rashun Reed, 30, Thibodaux. Tampering with surveillance system; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer with force or violence.

Thibodaux Police Department

Walter Richard, 35, Thibodaux. Fugitive; theft.

Greater Lafourche Port Comission

Dunc Ho, 46, Chalmette. Resisting an officer; 2nd degree battery; misrepresentation during booking.

APRIL 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Bouffanie, 50, Cut Off. Sexual battery; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Mary Bruce, 32, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Jordan Burson, 29, Houma. Contempt of court.

Douglas Byerly, 46, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Andre Charles, 21, Homeless. Resisting an officer; simple assault.

Brad Ewing, 35, Lockport. Contempt of court; aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment; home invasion; theft.

Kennith Kramer, 37, Cut Off. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by person convicted of domestic abuse battery; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Keith Musco, 46, White Castle. Contempt of court.

Craig Slayton, 42, Gheens. Unauthorized use of inhabited dwelling.

Steven Sparks, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court (5 cts); flight from an officer.

Billy Stokes, 50, New Orleans. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Ricky Gibson, 28, Thibodaux. DWI (1st); obstructing public passages; possession of marijuana.

Thibodaux Police Department

Amber Hutto, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Shantell Smith, 37, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Devanta Thomas, 23, Thibodaux. Fugitive (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Matthew Leleaux, 24, Luling. Driver must be licensed; stop lamps and turn signals required; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Grand Isle Police Department

Robbie Hunter, 44, Walker. Warrant in East Baton Rouge Parish.

APRIL 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandy Adams, 33, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court (2 cts).

Travonta Caine, 21, Larose. Violation of probation/ parole.

Emanuel Stringer, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court (4 cts).

Jamie Thibodaux, 29, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Louisiana State Police

Rony Vasquez, 23, Houma. Failure to yield; DWI (1st); careless operation; driver must be licensed.

APRIL 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Harry Cheramie, 28, Gheens. Contempt of court (6 cts).

Travis Chouest, 42, Cut Off. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jared Falgout, 35, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Renee Lyons, 24, Gheens. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kane Pertuit, 29, Lockport. Theft; violation of protective orders.

Oliver Prince, 25, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Raheem Randle, 25, Houma. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; reckless operation with accident.

Delmonte Robertson, 18, Schriever. Illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Ashley Savoie, 33, Cut Off. Possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams.

Louisiana State Police

Toby Benoit, 36, Houma. Temporary registration plates expired; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; vehicle registration expired; possession of marijuana; display of temporary registration license plates.

Terence Rose, 52, Donaldsonville. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; DWI (1st)

Lockport Police Department

Marco Maldonado, 29, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery.

Grand Isle Police Department

Michael Everett, 47, Mandeville. Reckless operation of vehicle; suspended drivers license; resisting an officer; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; attachment in Jefferson Parish; attachment in Lafourche Parish.