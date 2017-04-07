Local authorities report recent arrests: April 2 - 5

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

APRIL 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Chelsy Adams, 25, Houma. Fugitive (2 cts).

Bart Howes, 33, Raceland. Enter/ remain after being forbidden (2 cts); theft of goods; theft (2 cts).

Craig Uggen, 57, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Louisiana State Police

Donald Holston, 33, FL. Possession of marijuana (1 st); tail lamps required; contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Delmonte Robertson, 18, Schriever. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon; contempt of court (2 cts); fugitive (2 cts); aggravated assault with a firearm.

APRIL 3, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Cruz, 28, Kenner. Contempt of court.

Michael Diez, 43, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Philip Green, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

James Haydel, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Jeremy Trahan, 31, Gray. Violation of probation/ parole.

Jeffrey Vashold, 31, Larose. Unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling.

Jaquan Cooper, 18, Raceland. Criminal trespass; resisting an officer

Louisiana State Police

Cameron Blackledge, 18, Cut Off. No drivers license; resisting arrest; illegal window tint.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Toni Demere, 40, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jamon Herbert, 23, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse battery.

APRIL 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Otrell Every, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Lawrence Falgout, 43, Cut off. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jeffery Gibson, 48, Larose. Enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Ayeiza Gonzales, 25, Larose. Domestic abuse battery.

Darcellie Guidry, 41, Montegut. Fugitive (3 cts); extortion; aggravated assault; possession of methamphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1st).

Trenton Parrick, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Michael Pate, 51, Galliano. Fugitive.

Connor Rodenkirch, 25, Houma. Illegal possession of stolen things (6 cts); theft of goods (2 cts).

Aljyross Smith, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Joshua Butler, 29, Houma. Fugitive.

Dustin Vermillion, 34, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Dennis Williams, 29, Houma. Fugitive.

APRIL 5, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Derrick Farlow, 29, Gibson. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Jamar Thomas, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Kaylum Thompkins, 17, Raceland. Possession of marijuana; indecent exposure, lewd behavior; illegal possession of stolen things.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jordan Dunbar, 26, Thibodaux. Home invasion; simple battery; simple criminal damage to property; theft.