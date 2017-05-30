Local authorities report recent arrests: April 19 - May 29

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

APRIL 19, 2017

Department of Corrections

Dylan Breaux, 24, Larose. Parole revocation for Lafourche Parish Council.

MAY 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jobe Allemand, 31, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Pierre Allen, 29, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation of a pregnant victim with child endangerment.

Scotty Boura, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Stephen Dantin, 32, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (5 cts); theft.

Pierre Allen, 29, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation of a pregnant victim with child endangerment (Felony).

Thibodaux Police Department

Lacey Guidry, 23, Thibodaux. Expired motor vehicle inspection; possession of marijuana; security required; contempt of court; switched plates; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; vehicle license required.

MAY 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Garrett McElroy, 41, Houma. Domestic abuse battery.

Maurice Williams, 25, Thibodaux. Possession of amphetamine.

Lockport Police Department

Jacob Falgoust, 31, Lockport. Disturbing the peace; theft.

Justin Sons, 26, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Mary Redd, 64, Golden Meadow. Issuing worthless checks.

Gerard Barrow, 35, Baton Rouge. Monetary instrument abuse. Poss. of MDMA (Felony). Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. with intent to distribute marijuana. License plate light required.

MAY 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tony Clark, 35, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Edward Holloway, 46, Larose. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation (Felony). Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).

Rodrick Lyons, 31, Grey. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment (Felony).

Modesto Morales, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jeffery Slack Jr., 20, Thibodaux. Aggravated second-degree battery (Felony).

Jarvon Smith, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Ronnie Smith, 25, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Ronald Toney, 48, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (6 cts).

Aaron Boquet, 27, Gray. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Brooke Naquin, 24, Montegut. Fugitive.

James Watson, 42, Shreveport. Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (Felony).

Nicholls Police Department

Terrance Vicks, 22, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana 1st. offense (Misd). Theft (Misd) (Attempted).

MAY 24, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Aiyana Ambrose, 22, Thibodaux. Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (Felony) (Sex offense-registration required).

Brhian Mathieu, 19, Raceland. Theft; Contempt of court (3 cts).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnny Lacy Sr., 25, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Abraham Ramos Montoya, 43, Raceland. Turning movements and required signals. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Driver must be licensed.

Cole Rodriguez, 34, Raceland. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Jarrod Sanchez, 25, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Kriss Uggen, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Dapege Doucet, 39, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts); issuing worthless checks (4 cts).

Tippi Leonard, 43, Houma. DWI (4th).

MAY 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Edward Carter, 48, Avondale. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Darren Charpentier, 43, Cut Off. Theft by shoplifting.

Eric Chiasson, 46, Lockport. Stalking.

Amy Fonseca-Smith, 30, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Timothy Jones, 33, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts); theft.

Lagrace Lee, 31, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Rodrick Lyons, 31, Grey. Home invasion; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.

Brhian Mathieu, 19, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Aarinasia Robertson, 23, Thibodaux. Simple battery.

Nancy Tarkington, 45, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Horace Walker, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Travis Washington, 28, Houma. Contempt of court.

Givante Royal, 27, Raceland. Resisting an officer; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; flight from an officer; distribution of methamphetamine.

Oray Jackson, 33, Houma. Doemstic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Lyndel Adams, 46, Thibodaux. Possession of cocaine, less than 28 grams; turning movements and required signals; expired drivers license.

Donovan Daggs, 33, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Nathaniel Every, 56, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

MAY 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kade Eschette, 26, Lockport. Monetary instrument abuse (5 cts); contempt of court (2 cts); domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment; leased moveable, obtain by false represent, failure to return.

Renard Richard, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Marlon Washington, 45, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Thaddeus Lewis, 26, Thibodaux. Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession of marijuana.

Louisiana State Police

Keith Bouzigard, 58, Golden Meadow. Failure to drive on right side of road; DWI (1st).

Scott Mcgraw, 31, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole; fugitive.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Penny Freeman, 39, Galliano. Contempt of court.

MAY 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jasyn Madison, 38, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Shaquille Johnson, 27, Belle Rose. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Brandon Percle, 32, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace.

Brandon Steiner, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Trevor Wright, 34, Houma. Fugitive.

MAY 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Teia Allen, 20, Raceland. Theft of goods.

Kenneth Keller, 52, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Joshua Longnecker, 24, Napoleonville. Theft; contempt of court; false imprisonment; home invasion.

Kevin Smith, 55, Raceland. Unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling; possession of crack cocaine, less than 28 grams.

Joshua Stweart, 26, Thibodaux. Possession of hydrocodone; turning movements and required signals; evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Reonnieca Turner, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Lacy Vedros, 35, Houma. Resisting an officer; criminal mischief.