Local agencies post recent arrests, July 5 - July 9

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 5, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shawn Cashio, 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Todd Cashio, 32, Thibodaux. Poss. of marijuana 1st offense (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Distribution of heroin. Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Harris Ebanks, 78, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Kelvin Johnson, 28, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

July 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shawn Cashio, 28, Thibodaux. Issuing worthless checks (Misd).

Todd Cashio, 32, Thibodaux. Distribution of heroin.

Kenneth Gros Jr., 49, Thibodaux. Dist. of ativan (Felony) (2 cts). Dist. of oxycodone. Sale/dist./poss. of legend drug w/o prescription or order prohibited (Felony). Poss/dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Dist. of morphine (2 cts).

Quentin Lawson, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts). Dist./manufacture crack cocaine (Felony) (2 cts).

Roger Mousseau, 50, Lockport. Simple battery (Misd). Contempt of court.

Corey Ortis, 41, Thibodaux. Poss. w/intent to distribute methamphetamine (Felony). Distribution of methamphetamine (Felony) (2 cts). Poss. w/intent to dist. klonopin (clonazepam) (Felony). Poss. w/intent to distribute xanax (alprazolam) (Felony).

Chanlor Rogers, 24, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Justin Housend, 25, Raceland. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Urie Ledet, 30, Gheens. Aggravated assault (Misd) (2 cts). Aggravated assault upon peace officer (Felony)(2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Casederall Dock Jr., 25, Thibodaux. False imprisonment (Misd). Violation od protective orders (Misd). Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Felony).

Brittany Spears, 24, Houma. Fugitive

JULY 7, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Trent Arceneaux, 27, Galliano. Fugitive.

Justin Collins, 23, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Richard Bozarth, 33, Lockport. Violation of probation/parole.

Eric Castagnetta, 31, Golden Meadow. Simple escape (Felony) (Attempted). Simple criminal damage to property (Felony). Second degree battery (Felony).

Blake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Derek Lirette, 32, Houma. Contempt of court.

Emilee Pendleton, 31, New Sarpy. Simple burglary-immovable structure.

Brittany Spears, 24, Houma. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Distribution of hydrocodone.

Jordan Tardo, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Frank Whitaker, 29, Marrero. Theft (Misd). Theft (Felony). Simple burglary-immovable structure.

Richard Woods, 28, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Mark Cheramie, 44, Marrero. Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony) (3 cts).

Ronnie Delaune, 43, Larose. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Meaghan Eymard, 27, Marrero. Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony) (attempted) – 3 counts. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Melinda Orgeron, 50, Raceland. Poss. of suboxone (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Thomas Pellegrin, 59, Raceland. Tail lamps required. Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Thibodaux Police Department

Dirk Clause Jr., 28, Thibodaux. Poss. w/intent to distribute ocycodone. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Turning movements and required signals. Poss. w/intent to dist. xanax (alprazolam) (Felony). No seat belt (1st offense). Poss. w/intent to distribute hydrocodone. Poss. w/intent to distribute marijuana. Poss. w/intent to dist.vyvanse.

Dreonta Robertson, 21, Thibodaux. Evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle. Temporary registration plates (Altered/expired). Turning movements and required signals. Driver must be licensed. Fugitive.

JULY 8, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ernest Bellanger III, 35, Mathews. Contempt of court.

Cheri Coakley, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Evette Curole, 26, Lockport. Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Reginald Kliebert, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Rodeny Reed, 33, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Gerald Smith II, 37, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Slade St. Pierre, 44, Lockport, Obscenity by text (Misd). Violation of probation/parole.

Egypt Walker, 21, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Frederick Walker, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Micheal, 22, Gray. Distribution of marijuana (Felony) (2 cts).

Amanda Mangan, 32, Denham Springs. Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Misd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Dynisha Brown, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts). Theft of goods (Misd).

Retina Guillot, 31, Schriever. Fugitive.

Lan Tran, 36, Thibodaux. Maximum speed limit (Highways). Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

William Durocher III, 36, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Hit and run driving w/no personal injury (Misd).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Hosea Williams Jr., 18, Cut Off. Fugitive.

JULY 9, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Peter Callina Jr., 55, Miami, FL. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Poss. of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Ernesto Hernandez Sr., 48, Hot Springs, AR. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (MIsd).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Francis Griffin, 34, Golden Meadow. Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (Felony).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Johnson, 27, Thibodaux. Simple battery (Misd).

Drey Lefort, 19, Cut Off. Simple battery (Misd). Violation of probation/parole.

Ty Malbrough, 32, Raceland. Simple battery (Misd).

Charles Morgan, 33, Cut Off. Poss. of suboxone (Felony). Poss. w/intent to dist. methamphetamine (Felony). Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Robbie Terrebonne, 31, Larose. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Randy Thibodeaux Jr., 44, Raceland. Poss. of marijuana (1s offense) (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

Cody Walston, 21, Houma. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Thibodaux Police Department

Nicholas Meyer, 25, Thibodaux. Armed robbery (Felony). Simple battery (Misd) (2 cts).

Donnie Middleton, 38, Thibodaux. Fugitive. Contempt of court (2 cts).