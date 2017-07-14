Local agencies post recent arrests, July 10 - July 12

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JULY 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office

Brandon Coler, 28, Thibodaux. Distribution/Manufacture of cocaine (felony); Distribution of Methamphetamine (felony) (4 CTS).

Emily Lemmon, 27, Thibodaux. Distribution on Methamphetamine (felony) (2 CTS).

Angela Loupe, 36, Lockport. Resisting an officer (MISD); Aggravated battery w/dangerous weapon (felony).

July 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office

Angelle Andras, 29, Thibodaux. Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (felony).

Jamie Christen, 37, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Herman Leblanc Jr, 33, Shriever. Contempt of court.

Krista Leblanc, 27, Galliano. Domestic abuse battery (MISD).

Brickley Louise, 28, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Amad Vincent, 31, Gray. Possession of marijuana 2nd offense; Distribution of methamphetamine (felony); Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony).

Danzell Washington, 25, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Horace Chauvin III, 38, Larose. Accessory after the fact.

Jeffery Desalvo, 33, New Orleans. Theft (MISD) (Attempted); Illegal possession of stolen things (Felony); Criminal trespass – moveable structure.

Allie Lebouef Jr, 38, Larose. Disturbing the peace (MISD).

JULY 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office

Troy Clause, 49, Houma. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Lacey Guidry, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Megan Hebert, 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Dale Leblanc, 63, Lockport. Obstructing public passages (MISD).

Michael Theriot, 37, Gray. Contempt of court (7 CTS); Violation of protective orders (2 CTS) (MISD).

JULY 11, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Keasha Edmon, 41, Hammond. Fugitive.

JULY 11, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Brandy Rodrigue, 30, Plattenville. D.W.I 1st offense (MISD); Speeding (11-20 miles over).

Ricky Curole, 26, Galliano. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (MISD); Operating vehicle with suspended license; Careless operation.

JULY 12, 2017

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Justin Southall SR, 36, Schriever. Contempt of court (2 CTS).