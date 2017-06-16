Local agencies announce recent arrest

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JUNE 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bruce Allen Jr., 26, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Don Aucoin, 41, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Darren Charpentier, 43, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Charles Cunningham, 35, Raceland. Issuing worthless checks (Misd)-2 counts. Contempt of court.

Zendia Folse, 34, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Kaysie Hodges, 32, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (Misd).

Candice McWilliams, 32, Larose. Poss. of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony). Theft of goods (Misd). Poss. of Hydrocodone.

Devin Moultrie, 21, Houma. Contempt of court.

Tommy Richard Jr., 25, Schriever. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Karen Hall, 45, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Donovan Williams, 24, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property (Misd). Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

Chad Ayzinne, 26, Thibodaux Simple battery; contempt of court (2 cts); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Damon Coleman, 22, Thibodaux. Signal lamps and signal devices; possession of marijuana; possession of dilaudid; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of controlled dangerous substance.

JUNE 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Bouffanie, 42, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Eddie Clark, 20, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana; possession of oxycodone; simple escape; possession of amphetamine; view outward or inward through windshield or windows, obscuring prohibited.

Thibodaux Police Department

Milton Garrison, 39, Morgan City. Contempt of court.

Olivia Moffett, 20, Thibodaux. Possession of xanax.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Charlie Anderson, 32, Bourg. Contempt of court.