local agencies announce recent arrest

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JUNE 8, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tonya Bergeron, 50, Bayou Blue. Simple battery; enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Derrick Bickham, 27, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Caroline Bourg, 24, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole; contempt of court.

Stephanie Courtney, 28, Morgan City. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Megan Ellender, 33, Houma. Possession of suboxone; resisting an officer; issuing worthless checks.

Robert Harris, 62, Raceland. Contempt of court; tail lamps required; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driver must be licensed.

Kendrick Ruffin, 26, Gibson. Fugitive (2 cts).

Cody Walston, 21, Houma. View outward or inward through windshield or windows; aggravated flight from an officer; maximum speed limit; drag racing and racing on public roads.

Ronny Prado, 32, Larose. DWi (3rd); contempt of court; hit and run driving with no personal injury.

Shaun Rodrigue, 39, Larose. Contempt of court.

Shawn Rodrigue, 27, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Lockport Police Department

Damon Gaines, 19, Lockport. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

JUNE 9, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Armand, 38, Raceland. Theft.

Michael Businelle, 48, Gray. Contempt of court.

Tarkus Pitre, 43, Cut Off. Illegal possession of stolen things (3 cts).

Byron Toups, 48, Des Allemands. Violation of protective orders (2 cts).

Barbara Voclain, 24, Gray. Contempt of court.

Grand Isle Police Department

Paul Plaisance, 23, Marrero. Attachment in Grand Isle.

JUNE 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Armand, 38, Raceland. Fugitive.

Angela Ingram, 48, Raceland. Contempt of court.

James Reese, 70, Lockport. DWI (2nd); simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.

Jesse Vegas, 22, Galliano. Resisting an officer.

Anthony Ellis, 20, Thibodaux. Littering prohibited; violation of protective orders.

Joshua Lirette, 28, Raceland. Enter/remain after being forbidden; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Sylvester, 37, Napoleonville. Driver must be licensed; maximum speed limit; unlawful refusal to subit to chemical test; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Louisiana State Police

Eugene Babin, 53, Houma. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; tail lamps required.

Heather Guidroz, 32, Lockport. Vehicular negligent injuring; careless operating; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Shawn Harmon, 39, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; tail lamps required.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jonathan Breaux, 25, Schriever. Misrepresentation during booking; resisting an officer; drinking in pubic.

Rosemary Thomas, 47, Thibodaux. Enter/ remain after being forbidden.

Grand Isle Police Department

Brian Foltz, 57, Houma. Speeding in posted zone; driver must be licensed.

JUNE 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Derek Adams, 34, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Torrell Sylvester, 34, Raceland. Possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.

Louisiana State Police

Daniel Borne, 38, Galliano. Contempt of court; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; prohibited acts, Sch. II.

Thibodaux Police Department

Orenthius Richard, 40, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; obstructing public passages.

Grand Isle Police Department

Juan Velaquez, 21, Denham Springs. Speeding in posted zone; no drivers license.