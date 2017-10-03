The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SEPTEMBER 28, 2017
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Joey Dorsey, 32, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 CTS).
Shain Lovette, 41, Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (Felony). Domestic abuse battery (Felony).
Thibodaux Police Department
Iniquaite Walker, 23, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property (Misd). Aggravated second degree battery (Felony). Battery of a dating partner (misd).
SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Taijon Ayrow, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).
Michel Howard, 34, Thibodaux. Distribution of MDMA (Felony).
Lonnie Price Jr., 31, Thibodaux. Theft generally.
Charlene Shelby, 56, Raceland. Aggravated burglary (Felony). Second degree kidnapping (Felony).
Thibodaux Police Department
Anthony Cardenas, 21, Houma. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden. Obstructing public passages.
SEPTEMBER 30, 2017
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Dustin Allen, 22, Lockport. Possession of marijuana-1st offense (Misd). Poss of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (Felony).
Charles Cunningham, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).
Golden Meadow Police Department
Jason Cortez, 37, Larose. Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony). Battery of a police officer (2 CTS) (Misd).
Thibodaux Police Department
Keith Dorsey Sr., 37, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
Christopher Caillouet, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. Fugitive.
Devin Joseph, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
Louisiana State Police
Shane Hugle, 44, Spring TX. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .15 to .19) (Misd).
Lockport Police Department
Vince Riehl, 49, Houma. Domestic abuse battery (Felony). Aggravated battery w/dangerous weapon (Felony).
OCTOBER 1, 2017
Thibodaux Police Department
Rhonda Davis, 40, Thibodaux. Theft of goods (Felony). Possession of Xanax (Alprozolam) (Felony).
Derise Lucien, 24, Napoleonville. Contempt of court. Simple battery (Misd).
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Kliejah Jackson, 17, Bayou Blue. Simple battery (Misd). Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).
Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police
Richard Ohearn, 57, Edgewater, FL. Fugitive.
