The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joey Dorsey, 32, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Shain Lovette, 41, Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (Felony). Domestic abuse battery (Felony).

Thibodaux Police Department

Iniquaite Walker, 23, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property (Misd). Aggravated second degree battery (Felony). Battery of a dating partner (misd).

SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Taijon Ayrow, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Michel Howard, 34, Thibodaux. Distribution of MDMA (Felony).

Lonnie Price Jr., 31, Thibodaux. Theft generally.

Charlene Shelby, 56, Raceland. Aggravated burglary (Felony). Second degree kidnapping (Felony).

Thibodaux Police Department

Anthony Cardenas, 21, Houma. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden. Obstructing public passages.

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Allen, 22, Lockport. Possession of marijuana-1st offense (Misd). Poss of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (Felony).

Charles Cunningham, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Jason Cortez, 37, Larose. Resisting an officer w/force or violence (Felony). Battery of a police officer (2 CTS) (Misd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Keith Dorsey Sr., 37, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Christopher Caillouet, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. Fugitive.

Devin Joseph, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Shane Hugle, 44, Spring TX. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac .15 to .19) (Misd).

Lockport Police Department

Vince Riehl, 49, Houma. Domestic abuse battery (Felony). Aggravated battery w/dangerous weapon (Felony).

OCTOBER 1, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Rhonda Davis, 40, Thibodaux. Theft of goods (Felony). Possession of Xanax (Alprozolam) (Felony).

Derise Lucien, 24, Napoleonville. Contempt of court. Simple battery (Misd).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kliejah Jackson, 17, Bayou Blue. Simple battery (Misd). Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Richard Ohearn, 57, Edgewater, FL. Fugitive.