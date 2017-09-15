The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Jude Lafont, 48, Grand Isle. Suspended drivers license; no insurance; possession schedule 1.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Charmaine Cantrelle, 41, Violation of probation/parole.

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

David Griffin Jr., 49, Jeanerette. Contempt of court.

Clifford Jefferson, 37, Boutte. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Terry Lacoste, 46, Patterson. Contempt of court.

Richard Lirette, 29, Gray. Contempt of court.

Brian Martin, 50, Lockport. Possession of suboxone.

Jason Ruiz, 34, Raceland. Fugitive.

Troy Theriot, 51, Houma. Simple criminal damage to property.

Delany Thomas, 36, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer w/force or violence; view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited.

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Chrissy Luke, 34, Motel 6. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; unauthorized use of an access card as theft.

SEPTEMBER 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wilfred Johnson, 38, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Donnie Smith, 56, Gray. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating vehicle with suspended license; stop lamps and turn signals required; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; license plate light required.

Amber Stelly, 22, Mathews. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reuben Borne, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Christopher Bourgeious Sr., 21, Livingston. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Brandy Celestine, 38, Kenner. Theft.

Darrin Constanzi Jr., 38, Theft; fugitive (2 CTS).

Ryan Eschete, 33, Houma. Simple criminal damage to property.

Bryon Johns, 31, New Orleans. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Quincey Johnson, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Tammy Matherne, 46, Schriever. Owner to secure registration; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; temporary registration plates alter/expired; security required.

Zoe Charpentier, 24, Galliano. Violation of probation/parole.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Ysela Delaney, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

John Sewell Jr., 37, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; prohibited acts generally drug paraphernalia.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Darrin Constanzi Jr., 21, Grand Isle. Golden Meadow attachments.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Acosta, 46, Jennings. Contempt of court.

Tristen Barquero, 26, Cut Off. Contempt of court. Monetary instrument abuse.

Jason Orgeron, 35, Cut Off. Prohibited acts-Schedule II. Poss./dist. of drig paraphernalia (Misd).

Shawn Smith, 26, Golden Meadow. Simple criminal damage to property (Misd).

Lane Toups, 27, Raceland. Contempt of court.

John Taylor Jr., 49, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Micah Roberts, 34, Quitman, MS. Contempt of court.

Brian Rogers, 42, Galliano. Display of obscene words, photos, and depictions.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Kenneth McDonald, 57, Thibodaux. Sexual Battery-Forcible fondling (Sex offense-registration required).

Justin Soco Jr., 51, Thibodaux. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Tristen Barquero, 26, Cut Off. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Gerard Barrow, 35, Baton Rouge. License plate light required; monetary instrument abuse; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Jerry Benoit Jr., 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery (2 CTS).

Tally Cheramie, 30, Golden Meadow. Identity theft.

Meg Duet, 24, Larose. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Drew Gagneaux, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

John Miller, 44, Bayou Blue. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense.

Leslie Pigott Jr., 48, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Dontrell Ross, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Faron Strausbaugh, 22, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Donnie Triggs, 39, Raceland. Fugitive.

Craig Uggen, 57, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (4 CTS).

SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Ryan Billiot, 28, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Blake Martin, 21, Philadephia, MS. Security required; flight from an officer; speeding; operating vehicle with suspended license; violation of stop sign; turning movements and required signals (3 CTS); careless operation.

SEPTEMBER 13, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Betty Langs, 59, Thibodaux. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; prohibited acts generally drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Moore, 30, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; violation of protective orders.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Angela Ledet, 50, Grand Isle. Attachment Jefferson parish (x2).