The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

SEPTEMBER 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cody Johnson, 20, Kewanee, IL. Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 CTS).

Brandi Koop, 38, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Dillon Terrebonne, 24, Larose. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ochoa Borjas, 31, Larose. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Cody Carrere, 26, Morgan City. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Jonas Lagarde, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Monica Richeaux, 47, Cut Off. Violation of probation/parole.

SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Samantha Brantley, 41, Thibodaux. Theft Generally.

Dontrelle Davis, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Diamonte Johnson, 19, Thibodaux. Switched plates; license plate light required; possession of carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; theft.

Mark Tardo, 23, Thibodaux. Theft generally.

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Robert Blair Jr., 32, Golden Meadow. Distribution of methamphetamine.

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deronte Brown, 20, Thibodaux. Simple burglary –motor vehicle.

Celeste Bychurch, 29, Golden Meadow. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

SEPTEMBER 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kyron Bourda, 28, Thibodaux. Aggravated criminal damage to property – 2 CTS; assault by drive by shooting; violation of probation/parole.

Trent Bruce, 35, Cut Off. Unauthorized use of access card as theft; contempt of court; theft.

Chad Dufrene, 30, Thibodaux. Contempt of court – 2 CTS.

Frank Farve Jr., 38, Raceland. Fugitive.

Clifford Harris III, 21, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Brennan Hodges, 33, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Jeanette Smith, 42, Raceland. Contempt of court – 3 CTS.

Brandon Terrebonne, 43, Raceland. Fugitive.

Jessica Teerrebonne, 33, Gray. Violation of probation/parole.

Jaleesa Turner, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court – 5 CTS.

SEPTEMBER 27, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Jared Gautreaux, 38, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Duffy Price, 55, Houma. Simple battery.