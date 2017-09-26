The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

George Adair Jr., 44, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited.

Darryl Lagarde Jr., 39, Gonzales. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle with suspended license; license plate required; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute xanax.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ron Celestine, 43, Mobile, AL. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Javonte Coler, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Coy Hodges, 36, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Hurley Mathews, 51, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Alijah Morgan, 30, Franklinton. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Mark Ross, 41, Thibodaux. Criminal trespass; theft.

Joseph Thompson, 32, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Shaquille Johnson, 27, Belle Rose. Fugitive.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

David Smith, 55, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court; fugitive (2 CTS).

Norbert Bouzigar III, 40, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Omar Harvey, 38, Morgan City. 2nd Degree battery; cruelty to juveniles (2 CTS); domestic avuse battery with child endangerment.

Karlis Starks, 30, Thibodaux. Pedestrians on highways; criminal trespass.

Joshua Stewart, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; distribution of marijuana.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Mason Plaisance, 18, Cut Off. Prohibited acts – schedule IV; violation of stop sign; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; failure to drive on right side of road.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Jessie Andre, 25, Thibodaux. Possession of klonopin; fugitive; possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of xanax; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Gross, 24, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Johnson, 57, Napoleanville. Stalking; domestic abuse battery.

Wayne Lacy, 38, Thibodaux. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Christian Palacios, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Otis Queen, 40, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Peddis Ray, 49, Thibodaux. Battery of a dating partner (2 CTS); battery of a dating partner with strangulation; 2nd degree battery.

Teyheal Starks, 26, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace.

Gage Burnham, 23, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Gross, 24, Thibodaux. Fugitive; possession of xanax.

Mikey Landry, 19, Pierre Part. Contempt of court.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Allisia Broomfield, 22, Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Jordan Burrell, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; driver must be licensed; resisting an officer; contempt of court (2 CTS); speeding (11-20 miles over).

Kristoffer Rose, 36, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Keith Schexnayder, 36, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Candace Carrere, 29, Houma. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Tony Joseph, 35, Raceland. Enter/remain after being forbidden; simple criminal damage to property; simple battery.

Tarah Rousse, 31, Cut Off. Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Paul Charpentier, 39, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Trey Charamie, 20, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 CTS); possession of marijuana 2nd offense.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

Nicholls Police Department

Aaron Robichaux, 47, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace – engaging in a fistic encounter.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Amos Rodriguez, 53, Raceland. D.W.I 1st offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Darren Charpentier, 43, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Laci Lanclos, 35, Bayou Blue. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia 3rd offense.

Joshua Creel, 34, Houma. Possession of xanax; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Brandon Delatte, 32, Cut Off. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Brittany Millet, 26, Labadieville. D.W.I first offense.

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

Leesville Police Department

Jai Fonseca, 28, Raceland. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd offense.

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Kyle Naquin, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

SEPTEMBER 24, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Tahj Cheatham, 17, Thibodaux. Home invasion; dating partner abuse child endangerment.

SEPTEMBER 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lionelle Cheramie, 28, Golden Meadow. Possession with intent to distribute xanax.

Jeffrey Desalvo, 34, New Orleans. Fugitive.

Christopher Harris, 31, Raceland. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Landon Johnson, 20, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

George Moresi III, 26, Thibodaux. Speeding (31 or more); D.W.I 2nd offense.

Brandi Rothman, 31, Vacherie. Nonconsensual disclose of a private image; simple assault.

SEPTEMBER 24, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Vietta Turner, 26, Gold. Fugitive.