Local agencies announce recent arrest, October 5-11

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OCTOBER 5, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Sandra Townsend, 43, Grand Isle. Domestic abuse battery.

Donald LeBlanc, 54, Grand Isle. Suspended DL, no insurance, registration must carry in vehicle, failure to signal turn.

OCTOBER 6, 2017

Mary Carnes, 39, Grand Isle. Poss. of marijuana. Poss. of SCH IV.

OCTOBER 8, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Jeremy Chaisson, 31, Lockport. Aggravated assault (Misd).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Lacey Hebert, 34, Golden Meadow. Cruelty to juveniles-with force/violence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Rouse, 34, Chackbay. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

OCTOBER 9, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Cedrik Anselmi, 48, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Ben Joseph, 34, Thibodaux. Turning movements and required signals. Operating veh. with suspended license; other offenses. Fugitive. Contempt of court.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michael Ledet, 34, Raceland. Fugitive.

Dylan Melancon, 20, Golden Meadow. Violation of protective orders (Misd). Domestic abuse battery (Felony).

Kendrick Simmons, 24, Boutte. Aggravated arson-uninhabited dwelling.

Delaney Thomas, 36, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Shawn Triche, 39, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

OCTOBER 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Terry Braud, Sr., 60, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court (6 CTS).

Mary Chauvin, 33, Larose. Contempt of court.

Clint Curole Jr., 31, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Jeromy Ferriss Jr., Larose. Contempt of court. Violation of probation/parole.

Adolph Lefort Jr., 26, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Dawn Rivet, 35, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Ashley Tye, 29, Gray. Contempt of court.

Kevin Woolery, 47, Lockport. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Timothy Douglas, 38, Golden Meadow. Disturbing the peace.

Louisiana State Police

Wilford Johnson, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Derrick Carter, 32, Thibodaux. Theft generally.

Leonard Clark Sr., 40, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

OCTOBER 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Trent Boudreaux, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Joby Champagne, 44, Galliano. Simple criminal damage to property; aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery; unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.

Delvin Edmond, 26, Thibodaux. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Tessy Guidry, 46, Larose. Contempt of court.

Jesse Matherne, 33, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Lester Mitchell Jr., 61m Grammercy. Contempt of court.

Firmen Toups III, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 CTS).