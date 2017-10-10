Arrest Reports

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OCTOBER 4, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Wayne Carter, 22, Thibodaux. Sale/dist./poss. of legend drug w/o prescription or order prohibited (Felony). Contempt of court. Security required. Fugitive. Hit and run driving w/no personal injury (Misd). Flight from an officer (Misd). Following vehicles too closely. Poss. of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (Felony). Violation of stop sign (no injury). Careless operation.

Michael Rodrigue, 56, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Javoris Talbert, 21, Napoleonville. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Operating veh. w/suspended license; no license issued. Traffic control signals. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (Felony). Poss. of marijuana-1st offense (Misd).

Louisiana State Police

Reggie Estay, 42, Larose. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Felony). Failure to drive on right side of road.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ashley LaFleur, 32, Houma. Contempt of court.

Oscar Redondo, 51, Raceland. D.W.I.-3rd offense (Bac .15 to .19) (Felony). Driver must be licensed. Traffic control signals.

OCTOBER 5, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Colby Babin, 27, Gheens. Pornography involving juveniles (Felony). (Sex offense-Registration required).

Thibodaux Police Department

Martin Dorsey, 30, Gray. Resisting an officer. Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony). Bicycles-front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jordan Picou, 25, Raceland. Sale/dist./poss. of legend drug w/o prescription or order prohibited (Felony).

Dale Punch, 62, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Michael Reynolds, 60, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court.

Troy Rogers Jr., 23, Dulac. Armed robbery (Felony). Contempt of court.

Courtney Scioneaux, 26, Lafitte. Fugitive.

Jamica Taylor, 31, Galliano. Domestic abuse battery. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

OCTOBER 7, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Tyler Deville, 24, Labadieville. Cyberstalking.

Stariskie Devold, 40, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jena Gaudet, 25, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace – appearing in an intoxicated condition; Contempt of court (2 CTS); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; enter/remain after being forbidden.

Udell Worley, 55, Belle Rose. Disturbing the peace; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Bourdreaux, 60, Cut Off. Resisting an officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property; batter of a police officer.

Donovan Frazier, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Lynn Guidry Jr., 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Tyler Matherne, 27, Larose. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 2nd offense.

Miguel Perez, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS); Violation of protective orders.

Louisiana State Police

Alvin Gibbs Jr., 51, Marreo. Operating vehicle with suspended license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Randy Guidry, 35, Larose. Unauthorized use of a moveable.