The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 30, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Timothy Thornton, 35, Amite City. Driving under suspension.

NOVEMBER 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dom Autin, 51, Raceland. Expired drivers license; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses; tail lamps required.

Jericho Helmer, 23, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Mallori Collins, 24, Cut Off. Contempt of court; possession of heroin (2 CTS); possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; violation of probation/parole; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Thibodaux Police Department

Damond Woods, 25, Laplace. Possession of hydrocodone.

NOVEMBER 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kacy Dufrene, 38, New Orleans. Criminal trespass; violation of probation/parole.

Ward Dupard, 63, Larose. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

David Glaspell Jr., 23, Lockport. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Victor Gonzales, 24, Galliano. Resisting an officer; contempt of court (2 CTS).

Darrel Hawkins, 26, Raceland. Possession with intent to distribute xanax; revisiting an officer; turning movements and required signals; reckless operation; no seatbelt.

Joe McGrew, 30, Deklab, MS. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Jason Orgeron, 35, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

George Terrebonne, 45, Golden Meadow. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Jeffery Trahan Jr., 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Samuel Wilke, 29, Lockport. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Montrell Garrison, 22, Thibodaux. Distribution of xanax.

Ryan Nedd, 29, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Latisha Anderson, 37, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Lee Johnson, 20, Thibodaux. One way roadways and rotary traffic island; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Brihian Mathieu, 20, Raceland. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; fugitive (4 CTS); violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS.

Deanthony Johnson, 24, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.

Louisiana State Police

Andy Peters Jr., 61, Raceland. Prohibited acts Schedule 1; expired motor vehicle inspection; prohibited acts schedule IV; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; expired or cancelled license plate.

NOVEMBER 3, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Bower, 41, Haynesville. Possession of cocaine less than 28 grams.

Molly Charpentier, 23, Cut Off. Operating vehicle with suspended license; possession of suboxone; license plate light required.

Warren Danos, 49, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Jericho Helmer, 23, Cut Off. Second degree rape.

Charles Jackson, 56, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Jennifer Joseph, 47, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Holly Lebouef, 59, Raceland. Unauthorized use of an access card; theft.

Joshua Miller, 26, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Charles Price Jr., 50, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Brett Templet, 36, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS); Fugitive (2 CTS).

Frank Whitaker, 30, Marrero. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Thibodaux Police Department

Takalia Robertson, 37, Thibodaux. Simple battery; contempt of court.

Travis Stewart, 22, Houma. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 5, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Thomas Blanchard, 42, Calhoun. Operating a vehicle intoxicated 1st offense; general speed law.