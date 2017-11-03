The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 30, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Damien Adams, 23, Abbeville. Contempt of court.

Dustin Allen, 23, Lockport. Fugitive.

Rodney Bonvillain Jr., 30, Lockport. Violation of probation/parole.

Chad Bruce, 47, Cut Off. Violation of probation/parole.

Hunter Chauvin, 22, Bayou Blue. Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Floyd Davis III, 53, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Dean Falgout, 43, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole; contempt of court.

Derrick Farlow Sr., 29, Gibson. Violation of probation/parole.

Crystal Fonseca, 36, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Jamia Harria, 25, Thibodaux. Speeding; fugitive.

Natasha Prejean, 26, Houma. Aggravated second degree battery.

Cassondra Rodrigue, 36, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Albert Smith, 30, Houma. Contempt of court.

Austin Tardo, 21, Thibodaux. Illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Tardo, 23, Thibodaux. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; contempt of court.

Mike Trahan, 49, Houma. Contempt of court (5 CTS).

Vicki Truxillo, 50, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Daniel Weber Jr., 46, Grand Isle. Resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Thibodaux Police Department

Donna Dupre, 53, Houma. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Kristopher Kesler, 30, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Michael Waller, 36, Thibodaux. Simple Burglary (3 CTS).

OCTOBER 31, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Lacey Hebert, 34, Golden Meadow. Violation of protective orders.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Lopez, 32, Larose. Sexual battery.

Stephanie Melton, 35, Pace, FL. Fugitive; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Orgeron, 35, Cut Off. Contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things; possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearm; theft of a motor vehicle; forgery.

NOVEMBER 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Chad Bettencourt, 25, Luling. Violation of protective orders.

Matthew Cheramie, 32, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; Possession of suboxone.

Roy Clark, 39, Houma. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Oliver Duncan, 47, Thibodaux. Battery of a dating partner.

Trent Elstner, 29, Houma. Contempt of court.

Deondre Holmes, 23, Thibodaux. Attempt/second degree murder.

Jovonta Johnson, 24, Thibodaux. Attempt/second degree murder.

Travis Lapeyrouse, 27, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Addy Lebouef, 29, Larose. Identity theft.

Jessica Lombas, 49, Grand Isle. Contempt of court.

Larry Robertson Jr., 40, Jacksonville, FL. Resisting an officer; contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Ronnie Anderson, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (6 CTS); temporary registration plates; resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; registration certificates; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; illegal possession of stolen things.

Javonti Knockum, 25, Thibodaux. Simple battery; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; battery of a dating partner pregnant victim.