The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

James Bourgeois Sr., 50, Raceland. Filing or maintaining false public records.

Ashley Chiasson, 32, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Devin Falgout, 24, Lockport. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Larry Hebert Jr., 48, Houma. Operating vehicle with suspended license other offenses.

Louisiana State Police

Troy Frazier, 35, Raceland. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; failure to drive on right side of road; driver must be licensed.

Jay Gros, 55, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jorge Barrera, 22, Marrero, LA. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.

Thibodaux Police Department

Christopher Kliebert Jr., Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Terrace Vicks, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

OCTOBER 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Curvelo, 46, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Ernest Harvey Sr., 52, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Dante Hester, 24, Raceland. Battery of a dating partner.

Marquita Price, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Rebecca Roberts, 43, Houma. Contempt of court.

Todd Tracy Jr., 33, Gheens. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Isaac Gonzales, 33, Pasadena, TX. Identity theft (13 CTS).

John Johnson, 66, Cameron, TX. Identity theft (13 counts).

John Johnson, 43, Houston, TX. Identity theft (13 CTS).

Christopher Moses, 21, Raceland. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; headlights required; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Nunez, 31, Pasadena, TX. Identity theft (13 CTS); contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Rodrick Lacey, 48, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of MDMA; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine (2 CTS); false imprisonment; illegal possession of stolen things.

Jordan Bourgeois, 25, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; possession of suboxone.

Jeremiah Williams, 31, Thibodaux. Fugitive (2 CTS); violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute MDMA; possession with intent to distribute amphetamine; possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS.

Grand Isle Police Department

Carleton Dean Santiny, 48, Grand Isle. Fugitive.

OCTOBER 28, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Haynes, 37, Bayou Blue. Fugitive; theft generally.

Jason Landry Jr., 25, Lockport. Simple burglary (15 CTS); theft.

Jason Landry Sr., 48, Lockport. Simple burglary (21 CTS); theft.

Jessie Lemaire, 34, Lockport. Simple burglary (21 CTS).

Grand Isle Police Department

Jessica Lombas, 49, Grand Isle. Fugitive.

Lockport Police Department

Jody Bellanger Sr., 46, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Thibodaux Police Department

Tron Davis, 47, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Louisiana State Police

Tyler Cortez, 36, Thibodaux. D.W.I 3rd offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Damian Martinez Jr., 26, Thibodaux. Stopping, standing, or parking outside business or residence; D.W.I 2nd offense.

Jade Wolf, 46, Gray. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; resisting an officer; operating vehicle while intoxicated.

OCTOBER 29, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandy Bourg, 34, Larose. Contempt of court.

Larry Hebert Jr., 48, Houma. Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property; resisting an officer; extortion; simple kidnapping; theft; false imprisonment.

Keylara Miller, 20, Thibodaux. Theft.

Terrell Murray, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Tevin Nelson, 22, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation of a pregnant victim with child endangerment.

Lockport Police Department

Paige Orgeron, 27, Larose. Disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property.

Louisiana State Police

Christina Chauffe, 47, Larose. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Rito Gonzales-Vargas, 25, Kenner. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be lisenced; D.W.I 1st offense.

Thomas Guthrie, 41, Raceland. D.W.I 1st offense; speeding.