The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deronte Brown, 20 Thibodaux. Simple burglary (4 CTS).

Trevor Cheramie, 36, Larose. Contempt of court.

Recardo Cruz, 57, Larose. False imprisonment; battery of dating partner.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brennan Hodges, 33, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

OCTOBER 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Arabie, 45, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession of suboxone; resisting an officer w/force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Precious Danos, 44, Patterson. Contempt of court.

Jarius Griffin, 32, Raceland. Flight from an officer; contempt of court; turning movements and required signals.

Joni Lee, 39, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Jude Parks, 41, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; criminal trespass.

Rontrell Square, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Emmett Thomas, 53, Thibodaux. Simple burglary.

Tyrone Jackson, 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Nicole Moore, 37, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

OCTOBER 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cody Hebert, 20, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Cherisa MacDonald, 44, Raceland. Fugitive.

Morris Mitchell, 26, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of xanax; illegal use of controlled drug in presence of person under 17 years old.

Rocky Pertuit, 31, Lockport. Possession of suboxone; taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.

Autumn Cressionie, 27, Gheens. Theft.

Addy Lebouef, 29, Larose. Identity theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jaricka Carter, 23, Lake Charles. Contempt of court.

Telly Ross Jr., 17, Thibodaux. Entry on or remain in places after being forbidden.

OCTOBER 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Leeroy Bergeron Jr., 71, Houma. Possession of heroin.

Patrick Boudreaux, 60, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Blake Morris, 25, Bayou Blue. Possession of heroin.

Byron Oglesby, 47, Cut Off. Theft.

Earl Vanacor, 50, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (2 CTS); theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Frederick Matthews, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

icted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deronte Brown, 20 Thibodaux. Simple burglary (4 CTS).

Trevor Cheramie, 36, Larose. Contempt of court.

Recardo Cruz, 57, Larose. False imprisonment; battery of dating partner.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brennan Hodges, 33, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

OCTOBER 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Arabie, 45, Larose. Simple criminal damage to property; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession of suboxone; resisting an officer w/force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Precious Danos, 44, Patterson. Contempt of court.

Jarius Griffin, 32, Raceland. Flight from an officer; contempt of court; turning movements and required signals.

Joni Lee, 39, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Jude Parks, 41, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; criminal trespass.

Rontrell Square, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Emmett Thomas, 53, Thibodaux. Simple burglary.

Tyrone Jackson, 28, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Nicole Moore, 37, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

OCTOBER 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cody Hebert, 20, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Cherisa MacDonald, 44, Raceland. Fugitive.

Morris Mitchell, 26, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of xanax; illegal use of controlled drug in presence of person under 17 years old.

Rocky Pertuit, 31, Lockport. Possession of suboxone; taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.

Autumn Cressionie, 27, Gheens. Theft.

Addy Lebouef, 29, Larose. Identity theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jaricka Carter, 23, Lake Charles. Contempt of court.

Telly Ross Jr., 17, Thibodaux. Entry on or remain in places after being forbidden.

OCTOBER 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Leeroy Bergeron Jr., 71, Houma. Possession of heroin.

Patrick Boudreaux, 60, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Blake Morris, 25, Bayou Blue. Possession of heroin.

Byron Oglesby, 47, Cut Off. Theft.

Earl Vanacor, 50, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (2 CTS); theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

Frederick Matthews, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).