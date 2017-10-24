The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Damon Savoie, 42, Arnaudville. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

OCTOBER 18, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Richard Anderson III, 40, Raceland. Careless operation, D.W.I 2nd offense.

Thibodaux Police Department

Allcide Baudoin Sr., 33, Des Allemands. Contempt of court.

Zeno Joseph, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Ryan Zeringue Jr., 32, Thibodaux. Bicycles front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; resisting an officer; possession of LSD.

Anthony Ellis, 20, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer (2 CTS); criminal trespass.

Kris Myers, 39, Franklin. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Borne, 39, Galliano. Contempt of court (8 CTS); theft of a motor vehicle (2 CTS); possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; aggravated criminal damage to property; attempt/first degree murder (4 CTS); aggravated kidnapping; aggravated flight from an officer.

Autum Cressionie, 27, Gheens. Violation of protective orders.

Brenda Franklin, 48, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Chris Leonard, 57, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Ashley Rolland, 22, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Tracy Slaton Jr., 26, Morgan City. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Richard Bradley IV, 24, Kenner. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS; contempt of court; stop lamps and turn signals required; possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession or methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Candice McWilliams, 33, Lockport. Illegal possession of stolen things; contempt of court; violation of probation/parole.

Lockport Police Department

Frank Harris, 17, Lockport. Contempt of court.

OCTOBER 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Badeaux, 35, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Markell Folse, 17, Raceland. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Tremayne Gabriel, 39, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

Danny Kennedy Jr., 40, Thibodaux. Simple battery; aggravated assault.

Jace Lodrigue, 18, Morgan City. Contempt of court.

Christopher Moses, 21, Raceland. Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Dwayne Rainey, 36, Marrero. Contempt of court.

Avada Trosclair, 18, Terrytown. Fugitive.

Barraneika Duncan, 21, Houma. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Thibodaux Police Department

Anthony Noel Jr., 27, Thibodaux. Monetary instrument abuse.

Joshua Johnson, 24, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Alan Valdez, 28, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

OCTOBER 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dustin David, 28, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse aggravated assault; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense; domestic abuse battery.

Bryantraz Diggs, 18, Raceland. 2nd degree battery.

Garrett Dugas, 28, Pierre Part. Operating vehicle with suspended license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; speeding (31 mph or more over).

Amy Lejune, 36, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Laquindin Randle, 21, Larose. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Kristin Regan, 23, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Charles Cunningham, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Coby Thibodeaux, 26, Raceland. Simple Battery; contempt of court; simple burglary.

Kim Wunstell, 30, Lockport. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; theft by shoplifting.

Louisiana State Police

Joseph Francisco, 24, Houston, TX. Speeding 11-20 miles over; D.W.I 1st offense.

Samuel Townsley, 21, Galliano. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jamall Sims Sr., 31, Thibodaux. Criminal Mischief; possession of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses; possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute MDMA; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS; simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Trinady Gray, 20, Houma. Contempt of court (5 CTS).

OCTOBER 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Blake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Bradley Montgomery, 54, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Mikal Bell, 36, Raceland. D.W.I 2nd offense; careless operation.

Lockport Police Department

Michelle Alonzo, 51, Cut Off. D.W.I 2nd offense.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Patrick Billiot, 32, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Clarence Ray III, 37, Houma. Stopping, parking, or standing upon the highway shoulder; expired motor vehicle inspection; expired driver license; D.W.I 2nd offense; switched plates.

Ian Reulet, 26, Thibodaux. Turning movements and required signals, D.W.I 1st offense.

Lee Walker, 35, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.

Thibodaux Police Department

Michelle Dupre, 33, Bayou Blue. Fugitive (2 CTS).

OCTOBER 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Denny Arcement, 48, Houma. Contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Tyrone Jackson, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Wayne Lindsey, 55, Bayou Blue. Simple battery.

Clarence Robertson, 34, Gray. Violation of protective orders.

Thibodaux Police Department

Justin Chauvin. 22, Schriever. Possession of marijuana 1st offense; ;icense plate light required; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Milan Mogar, 25, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Washburne, 26, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Louisiana State Police

Dylan Clement, 36, Thibodaux. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; turning movements and required signals; D.W.I 1st offense.