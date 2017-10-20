The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 13, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Mark Brooks, 39. Fugitive.

OCTOBER 13, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

David Lee Sears, 66, Grand Isle. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; open container; driving under suspension.

Michael Yon Cheramie, 43, Thibodaux. Suspended drivers license; speeding in posted zone.

OCTOBER 14, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Travon Dunmiles, 19, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapons; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; criminal trespass; possession of xanax;

Mart Travis, 18, Thibodaux. Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; criminal trespass.

Louisiana State Police

Reginald Jordan, 39, Shreveport. Illegal carrying of weapons; failure to drive on right side of road; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; D.W.I 2nd offense; operating vehicle with suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; careless operation.

Chaunacey Arsan, 42, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.

Grand Isle Police Department

Christion Smith, 22, Metairie. Careless operation; improper display; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule I.

William Peak, 53, Baton Rouge. Speeding in posted zone; suspended drivers license.

OCTOBER 15, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Michael Coleman, 53, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Grant Boughamer, 34, Golden Meadow. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.

Kevin Gaudet, 35, Thibodaux. Careless operation; D.W.I 1st offense.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lindsay Mire, 56, Thibodaux. Failure to drive on right side of road; D.W.I 2nd offense.

Patrick Orgeron Jr., 34,Larose. Careless operation; possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Lockport Police Department

Anthony Dixon, 21, Mathews. Illegal possession of stolen things; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd offense.

OCTOBER 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Andy Domangue, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court; fugitive (2 CTS).

Robert Flowers, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Rhea Jones, 26, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Shane Leblanc, 47, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Mark Ross, 41, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Justin Soco Jr., 51, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Kaye Villatoro, 33, Bourg. Violation of probation/parole.

Thomas Cedotal Jr., 42, Galliano. Possession of firearm/carry conceal weapon by convicted felon; possession of cocaine less than 28 grams; resisting an officer; contempt of court.

Durel Jackson, 31, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

David Wing Jr., 17, Broussard. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Aljross Smill, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

OCTOBER 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tia Bennett, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Cherita Brister, 40, Larose. Contempt of court.

Christopher Crawford, 31, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Melinda Davis, 28, Houma. Illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old; contempt of court; possession of heroin.

Jacob Dedon, 26, Galliano. Sexual battery.

Martin Dorsey, 30, Gray. Fugitive.

Ross Eymard, 50, Larose. Contempt of court.

Quynh Nguyen, 31, Gulfport, MS. D.W.I 1st offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Tricia Parfait, 35, Houma. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft.

Tarkus Pitre, 44, Cut Off. Contempt of court (4 CTS).

Thibodaux Police Department

Andrea Willliams, 34, Thibodaux. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Andre Moore,25, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Marcos Hernandez-Sagahon, 39, Galliano. Driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; disturbing the peace-appearing in an intoxicated condition; D.W.I 1st offense; reckless operation without accident; flight from an officer.

Lockport Police Department

Jennifer Ford, 53, Lockport. Criminal mischief.