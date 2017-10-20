The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.
OCTOBER 13, 2017
Grand Isle Police Department
Mark Brooks, 39. Fugitive.
OCTOBER 13, 2017
Grand Isle Police Department
David Lee Sears, 66, Grand Isle. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; open container; driving under suspension.
Michael Yon Cheramie, 43, Thibodaux. Suspended drivers license; speeding in posted zone.
OCTOBER 14, 2017
Thibodaux Police Department
Travon Dunmiles, 19, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of weapons; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; criminal trespass; possession of xanax;
Mart Travis, 18, Thibodaux. Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; criminal trespass.
Louisiana State Police
Reginald Jordan, 39, Shreveport. Illegal carrying of weapons; failure to drive on right side of road; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; D.W.I 2nd offense; operating vehicle with suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; careless operation.
Chaunacey Arsan, 42, Thibodaux. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.
Grand Isle Police Department
Christion Smith, 22, Metairie. Careless operation; improper display; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule I.
William Peak, 53, Baton Rouge. Speeding in posted zone; suspended drivers license.
OCTOBER 15, 2017
Thibodaux Police Department
Michael Coleman, 53, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Grant Boughamer, 34, Golden Meadow. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 1st offense.
Kevin Gaudet, 35, Thibodaux. Careless operation; D.W.I 1st offense.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Lindsay Mire, 56, Thibodaux. Failure to drive on right side of road; D.W.I 2nd offense.
Patrick Orgeron Jr., 34,Larose. Careless operation; possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Lockport Police Department
Anthony Dixon, 21, Mathews. Illegal possession of stolen things; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd offense.
OCTOBER 16, 2017
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Andy Domangue, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court; fugitive (2 CTS).
Robert Flowers, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court.
Rhea Jones, 26, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.
Shane Leblanc, 47, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 CTS).
Mark Ross, 41, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
Justin Soco Jr., 51, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
Kaye Villatoro, 33, Bourg. Violation of probation/parole.
Thomas Cedotal Jr., 42, Galliano. Possession of firearm/carry conceal weapon by convicted felon; possession of cocaine less than 28 grams; resisting an officer; contempt of court.
Durel Jackson, 31, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.
David Wing Jr., 17, Broussard. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery.
Thibodaux Police Department
Aljross Smill, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
OCTOBER 17, 2017
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tia Bennett, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.
Cherita Brister, 40, Larose. Contempt of court.
Christopher Crawford, 31, Cut Off. Contempt of court.
Melinda Davis, 28, Houma. Illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old; contempt of court; possession of heroin.
Jacob Dedon, 26, Galliano. Sexual battery.
Martin Dorsey, 30, Gray. Fugitive.
Ross Eymard, 50, Larose. Contempt of court.
Quynh Nguyen, 31, Gulfport, MS. D.W.I 1st offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Tricia Parfait, 35, Houma. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft.
Tarkus Pitre, 44, Cut Off. Contempt of court (4 CTS).
Thibodaux Police Department
Andrea Willliams, 34, Thibodaux. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Andre Moore,25, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.
Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police
Marcos Hernandez-Sagahon, 39, Galliano. Driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; disturbing the peace-appearing in an intoxicated condition; D.W.I 1st offense; reckless operation without accident; flight from an officer.
Lockport Police Department
Jennifer Ford, 53, Lockport. Criminal mischief.
