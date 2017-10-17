The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

OCTOBER 11, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Lionell Allen, 34, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; bicycles – front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise; fugitive; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Alton Guidry, 34, Galliano. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS; license plate light required; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute klonopin; Possession with intent to distribute suboxone; possession of hydrocodone.

Eric Matherne, 24, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Cole Rabon, 31, Larose. Possession of suboxone; domestic abuse battery; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

OCTOBER 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Paul Bennett, 23, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Akieba Coler, 25, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Carolyn Cox, 19, Gray. Contempt of court.

Jackquealyn Delatte, 26, Cut Off. Theft of a motor vehicle; contempt of court; forgery.

Shaquille Johnson, 27, Belle Rose. Contempt of court.

Kyle Lecompte, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS); D.W.I 2nd offense.

Jawuan Robertson, 21, Houma. Contempt of court.

Dustin Bradbury, 36, Bayou Blue. Domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brianna Coler, 18, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Toi Harvey, 25, Thibodaux. Domestic Abuse Battery.

Mark Hughes Jr., 31, Cedar Hill,TX. Domestic abuse battery.

Bryant Johnson, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Solomon Robinson, 22, Houma. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lionel Scott, 24, Thibodaux, Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery with dangerous weapon; battery of a dating partner.

Ja’Corey Smith, 19, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Jesse Bergeron, 28, Gray. Fugitive (3 CTS).

Julian Landry, 31, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issues; fugitive.

Robert Macalusa, 37, Bayou Blue. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

OCTOBER 13, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Ellis Banks Jr., 24, Labadieville. Battery of a dating partner.

Fredrick Aughey, 43, Plaquemine. Theft Generally.

Laddie Graham, 32, Schriever. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Billy Cressionie III, 29, Gheens. Contempt of court. Travis Dobson, 31, Lockport. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of xanax.

Frank Duncan, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Robert Girvin, 20, Thibdaux. Contempt of court.

Christiane Seabolt, 43, Plaquemine. Theft Generally.

Jarrod Lorraine, 49, Galliano. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of suboxone; possession of hydrocodone.

Dana Pitre; 44, Bourg. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole

Lance Dupuy, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property; simple obstruction of highway of commerce; violation of protective orders; contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Annette Lefort, 44, Cut Off. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I; Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.

Thomas Keller, 57, Thibodaux. D.W.I 2nd offense; operating vehicle with suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; careless operation.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Chanlor Rogers, 24, Golden Meadow. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lockport Police Department

Damon Gaines Jr., 19, Lockport. Enter/remain after being forbidden.